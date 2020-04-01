S.Korea classes go online due to virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Korea's prime minister says the country isn't ready yet to open schools as before. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

S.Korea classes go online due to virus

By Hyonhee Shin

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 13:39:52

South Korea will open school classes online next week and reschedule its annual college entrance exams slated for November as concerns persist over the coronavirus and small outbreaks continue to emerge.

The country has postponed the beginning of all schools’ new semester three times from early March to April 6 amid a rise in confirmed virus patients.

After a big early outbreak, South Korea has largely managed to bring down its daily number of new cases to about 100 or fewer but infections from small clusters including churches, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as imported cases, continue to arise.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the country was not ready yet to open schools as before despite the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We regret that we have not reached levels where children can go to schools safely even though we mobilised all our capabilities to substantially decrease risks of infection,” Chung told a meeting of government officials, according to his office.

“It is difficult to guarantee the safety of children as the sizable number of new patients emerge every day and there are concerns that it might spread again from schools to homes and communities.”

Schools would provide online classes starting April 9, Chung said, vowing to ensure students’ access to technology at home to minimise any study gap.

The highly competitive annual college entrance exam, held every October, will need to be postponed.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 125 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections to 9786. The death toll stood at 162.

The daily tally has been hovering slightly above 100 or less for the past three weeks but the latest number marked an uptick from 78 recorded on Monday.

Of the new cases, 60 were from the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu, where a hospital saw more than 75 infections over the past few days, KCDC data showed.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL clubs apply for JobKeeper assistance

AFL clubs have reportedly applied for the Federal Government's JobKeeper package in the face of massive financial pressure caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRL players could apply for govt handouts

The NRL's minimum-wage players will be eligible for the government's JobKeeper funding should the rest of the season be wiped out by the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

news

virus diseases

NSW coronavirus death tolls rises to nine

Health authorities have confirmed a ninth coronavirus death in NSW as the premier calls on businesses to plug crucial resource shortages.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL clubs apply for JobKeeper assistance

AFL clubs have reportedly applied for the Federal Government's JobKeeper package in the face of massive financial pressure caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

world

virus diseases

US death toll above China; Italy 'plateau'

More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 40,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.