Trainee doctors have been staging ongoing walkouts in South Korea. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

S.Korea doctors walk out amid virus surge

By Sangmi Cha and Josh Smith

August 27, 2020

2020-08-27 11:54:48

South Korea has ordered doctors in the Seoul area to return to work as they began a three-day strike in protest of several government proposals, including one to boost the number of doctors to deal with health crises such as the coronavirus.

Trainee doctors have been staging ongoing walkouts and thousands of additional doctors were due to stage a three-day strike starting on Wednesday.

The strikes come as South Korea battles one of its worst outbreaks of the coronavirus, with 320 new cases reported in the 24 hours to midnight, the latest in more than a week and a half of triple-digit increases.

The walkouts on Wednesday forced South Korea’s five major general hospitals to limit their hours and delay scheduled surgeries, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier in the week, the doctors reached an agreement with the government to continue to handle coronavirus patients but failed to find a compromise on the broader issues.

“The government now has no choice but to take necessary legal actions such as an order to open business to not put the citizens’ lives and safety in danger,” Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said in a briefing.

“We urge all trainee and fellow doctors to immediately return to work.”

He said the Korean Medical Association and the Korean Intern Resident Association had rejected several of the government’s offers.

Their members say they oppose government plans to boost the number of medical students, establish public medical schools and introduce more telemedicine options.

Vic has 23 virus deaths, 113 new cases

Victoria has recorded 23 more coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 485 and the national figure to 572, with new case numbers dropping to 113.

