Japanese announced that all visitors from China and South Korea will require for 14 days quarantine. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

S.Korea protests Japanese travel curbs

By AAP

March 7, 2020

2020-03-07 15:27:12

South Korea have issued a strongly worded protest against Japan’s decision to quarantine South Korean visitors for two weeks, as coronavirus containment measures ignited a fresh diplomatic row between the Asian nations.

Japan has joined the list of almost 100 countries that have imposed restrictions on South Korean travellers, barring arrivals from highly affected areas starting on Saturday and ordering a two-week quarantine for those from other regions.

The South Korean foreign ministry said Japan’s ambassador would be summoned to explain Tokyo’s decision and receive a formal complaint.

Seoul has previously summoned ambassadors from Vietnam and Singapore over similar travel restrictions.

“It is extremely regrettable Japan took this unreasonable and excessive step without sufficient prior consultation with us, and we strongly urge immediate reconsideration,” it said on Friday.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Seoul would respond with countermeasures, although he gave no details on what actions could be taken.

The presidential Blue House discussed the issue at a meeting of its National Security Council, an official said.

The row came as the number of new cases in South Korea, the country with the biggest outbreak of the flu-like virus outside China, fell to 196 from 760 the previous day, for a total of 6284 infections.

The death toll rose by seven to 42, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Vice-Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said fewer new cases were being counted as authorities had almost completed testing more than 200,000 followers of a church in the southeastern city of Daegu at the centre of South Korea’s outbreak.

“It is difficult to predict future developments because there are secondary and tertiary infections happening around the country involving them,” Kim told reporters.

Japan’s chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, defended the travel restrictions, which also apply to visitors from China.

“The decision was the result of a comprehensive review of the information available about the situation in other countries and the effects of other measures,” he said.

“I think the timing is appropriate.”

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has come under intense criticism for the government’s handling of the virus outbreak as Japan prepares to host the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Aussies open to changes for T20 WCup final

Australia are open to making changes for their women's Twenty20 World Cup final against India, with up to 90,000 expected for the MCG clash.

Aust take 2-0 Davis Cup lead over Brazil

Australia has won both singles matches for a two-nil lead against Brazil in the Davis Cup tie at Memorial Drive in Adelaide.

Injured Tiger Woods to skip Players Champs

Tiger Woods will not contest the Players Championships next week due to a back injury that casts doubt over his title defence at Augusta National next month.

Jason Day withdraws from Palmer event

Just five weeks out from the Masters, Jason Day has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury.

World Cup reserve days 'no-brainer': Starc

Having watched nervously as Australia's women waited for the rain to clear, Mitchell Starc has called for all World Cup knockout matches to have reserve days.

Coronavirus spreads, states plan for worst

More than 70 patients treated by a Victorian doctor who contracted coronavirus will be required to self-isolate, as states prepare for the spread of COVID-19.

Aussies open to changes for T20 WCup final

Australia are open to making changes for their women's Twenty20 World Cup final against India, with up to 90,000 expected for the MCG clash.

Virus cases top 100,000 across 90 nations

The coronavirus has now spread to 90 countries, with major concern about how the health systems of less advantaged countries will cope.