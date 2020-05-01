S.Korea records no local virus infections

For the first time since February, South Korea has not reported any new local coronavirus infections, health authorities say.

Only four “imported” cases were reported at the airport on Wednesday, officials said, with the people affected having entered the country from abroad.

“There have been no new infections in the communities,” Kwon Jun Wook from the Centre for Disease Control said on Thursday.

President Moon Jae-in expressed his joy about the development on Twitter: for the first time in 72 days “zero locally confirmed Covid-19 patients”.

The total number of diagnosed infections rose to 10,765, according to official data. The country has recorded 247 deaths.

The first coronavirus case in South Korea was reported on January 20.

The peak of the outbreak was recorded at the end of February, with more than 900 new infections within 24 hours.

However, the country has been successful in getting the epidemic under control by applying a rigorous testing program and determinedly tracking infection chains.

Since mid-April, South Korea has steadily reported fewer than 20 new cases per day.