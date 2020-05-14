Discover Australian Associated Press

Seoul commuters must wear face masks when they board trains during peak hours. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

S.Korea relaxes rules despite virus spike

By AAP

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 15:54:03

South Korea health authorities have no immediate plans to reinstate strict social distancing rules despite a fresh coronavirus outbreak in Seoul.

Officials have scrambled to trace and test thousands of people in the past week after a cluster of new infections linked to nightclubs and bars in Seoul’s Itaewon district raised fears of a second wave outbreak.

Officials have linked at least 119 cases of COVID-19 to the night spots, which had just reopened as part of the country’s move to ease lockdown measures to jump-start its struggling economy.

Vice-Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said bringing back the social distancing rules was unlikely as long as the daily number of new cases remained below 50 and officials were able to trace 95 per cent of all infections.

“For now, we will still monitor how the current transmissions go and review whether we should reconsider our distancing policy,” Kim told a media briefing on Wednesday.

The Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 26 new cases as of midnight Tuesday, with 21 tied to the Seoul nightclub outbreak. That was slightly lower than the tally reported in the previous two days.

The outbreak prompted officials to re-shutter some nightclubs and bars as well as delay the planned reopening of schools by a week but the government has stood by its decision to ease broader restrictions by reopening offices, public facilities and sports centres.

Seoul city officials did introduce a new policy requiring people to wear protective face masks during peak hours on the subway from Wednesday.

About 20,000 people have been tested since the cluster was first revealed last week, Seoul mayor Park Won-soon said.

