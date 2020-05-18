S. Korea reports five domestic virus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Korea has closed Seoul nightspots and disinfected the area over a cluster of COVID-19 cases. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

S. Korea reports five domestic virus cases

By AAP

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 18:54:28

South Korea has reported five new domestic cases of coronavirus, all linked to a cluster of cases centred around bars and nightclubs in the capital, raising fears in the country of a fresh wave of contagion.

After weeks of nearly no new domestic coronavirus cases, South Korea relaxed its lockdown on May 6, but a subsequent spike in infections linked to Seoul’s Itaewon nightlife neighbourhood has forced a rapid rethink.

The government has stood by its decision to ease broader restrictions by reopening offices, public facilities and sports centres, but some nightclubs and bars in the capital were ordered to close again, and authorities have also delayed the planned reopening of schools by a week.

South Korea reported 13 new cases as of midnight on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 11,050 with 262 deaths.

Of those new cases, five were linked to the outbreak from the night spots in Seoul, and seven were people with the infection entering South Korea from abroad.

It was the second consecutive day in single figures for new domestic cases since the latest scare erupted, but so far there have been 168 cases linked to the Itaewon cluster, including clubgoers as well as secondary infections in family members, coworkers, and students.

Director Jeong Eun-kyeong of Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention warned the clubgoers to stay in isolation as their incubation period hasn’t passed yet.

“Even if you have been tested negative, there still is a risk of infection during the incubation period. Please do get tested again if you have any symptoms,” said Jeong. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Souths star Walker investigated by police

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is being investigated by NSW Police over an incident alleged to have occurred in December last year.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland Reds will bank on a change of heart from Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings after the trio were stood down for refusing a pay cut.

Australian rules football

Port not happy to share resort with Crows

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says putting his club and Adelaide in the same Queensland hub makes little sense given the fierce AFL rivalry of the SA clubs.

soccer

Arnie backs 'Roos depth to get to Qatar

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is confident he has the squad to cope with a looming packed schedule due to the COVID-19 crisis.

news

epidemic and plague

Border dispute as virus toll nears 100

Coronavirus has killed 99 people across Australia as a debate begins to rage over when to reopen state borders.

sport

rugby league

Souths star Walker investigated by police

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is being investigated by NSW Police over an incident alleged to have occurred in December last year.

world

virus diseases

Italy, UK say don't pin hopes on vaccine

People should not wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine to combat the coronavirus, the prime ministers of the UK and Italy say.