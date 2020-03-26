S.Korea checking if it can send kits to US

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
US President Donald Trump requested spare equipment during a call to his Sout Korean counterpart. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

S.Korea checking if it can send kits to US

By AAP

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 21:06:04

South Korean authorities are looking at whether the country had sufficient stockpiles of coronavirus test kits to expand exports to the United States after US President Donald Trump made a request for help.

Trump made the request in a telephone call late on Tuesday with President Moon Jae-in, who said Seoul would provide as much support as possible if there was spare equipment, according to a statement from South Korea’s Blue House.

“We have currently secured enough volume and stocks of the test kits for domestic use but I have to check further on the availability for the use of exports,” Jeong Eun-kyeong, chief of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on Wednesday.

The news comes as the United States experiences fast-growing outbreaks in a number of states and thousands of new cases per day – developments which also prompted South Korea to say on Wednesday it would tighten border controls for travellers from the United States.

Jeong said South Korea had the ability to conduct as many as 20,000 tests per day.

Seegene Inc, the only listed firm among the five manufacturers approved to make test kits for the virus, said on Wednesday it already supplies about 70 per cent to 80 per cent of the kits being used in Italy and the United States. It declined to specify those numbers.

Jeong also said South Korea has received requests from about 10 countries for kits and other support but declined to identify the countries.

The government has said it has exported some kits to the United Arab Emirates and is in talks with other nations.

The request highlights the diverging paths the South Korea and United States have taken since both discovered their first coronavirus cases on the same day.

After a big early outbreak, South Korea rolled out widespread testing within days, swiftly launching an aggressive program to isolate confirmed cases and trace their contacts.

It won praise for slowing the spread of the disease with comparatively little disruption. South Korea has 9137 confirmed infections with just 126 deaths and has brought the number of new infections per day to 100 or less for the past 14 straight days.

By contrast, the United States has more than 53,500 reported cases and more than 700 deaths and is shutting down part of the country en masse.

South Korea said it would tighten border checks for travellers from the United States by Friday in line with other countries which have experienced large outbreaks.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

news

health

NSW could move to lockdown, premier says

The NSW premier says she's ready to move ahead of the Commonwealth towards lockdown-style measures to fight COVID-19 if numbers don't improve in coming days.

sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

world

health

UK says Charles didn't jump queue for test

The British government has denied that Prince Charles jumped the queue for a coronavirus test after it was revealed he had the disease.