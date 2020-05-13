SA to boost June holiday weekend shopping

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
SA Premier Steven Marshall may lift the limit on patrons next month to aid the hospitality industry. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA to boost June holiday weekend shopping

By Tim Dornin

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 16:57:27

Suburban stores will be open across Adelaide on the Queen’s birthday public holiday, the same day South Australia moves to lift a second tranche of coronavirus restrictions.

It will be the first time most stores will be allowed to trade on the June long weekend, with Treasurer Rob Lucas making the call to help with social distancing.

It also comes as a host of shuttered retail outlets look to reopen stores in major shopping precincts in the CBD and across the wider metropolitan area.

Local stores, regardless of their size, will be permitted to operate from 9am to 9pm on June 8.

Mr Lucas says seeing thousands of shoppers flock to suburban shopping centres and supermarkets over the Mother’s Day weekend highlighted the importance of maintaining measures to keep the virus in check.

“The consistent SA Health advice has been that additional shop trading hours help facilitate social distancing, which is one of the best ways to help limit the spread of coronavirus,” the Treasurer said.

“This remains incredibly important as the state begins to ease restrictions which, as we saw on the weekend, gives more people the confidence to get out and support local businesses.”

The decision came as SA reported no new virus infections on Tuesday, leaving the state’s total number of cases at 439.

Only one case is still considered active while one other person remains in hospital but is no longer infectious.

SA began lifting virus restrictions on Monday, with alcohol-free dining allowed in cafes and restaurants provided the number of patrons is limited to 10.

On June 8, that will be increased to 20 people and alcohol will be permitted along with indoor dining, clearing the way for pubs to open their doors again.

Premier Steven Marshall has also suggested the 20-person limit could be increased to ensure the viability of the hospitality sector.

Mr Marshall said while the changes were small, South Australians appeared delighted with their new freedoms.

“You could see the smiles on the faces of people when they actually got to sit down at a table and have their cup of coffee rather than just takeaway,” he said.

“They’re small steps but they’re important steps on our road to recovery.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

Australian rules football

Crows weren't trying to bend rules: Sloane

Adelaide captain Rory Sloane says the Crows did not deliberately break the rules when breaching AFL coronavirus training protocols.

rugby league

Unfair to take NRL games from Qld: Titans

Gold Coast captain Ryan James says it would be unfair for the Titans to lose players due to their vaccination stance but still not be able to host NRL games.

Australian rules football

Clubs face tough calls before AFL return

While AFL clubs face tough calls on football department staff, the game's governing body continues to negotiate with state governments on training protocols.

motor racing

Ricciardo not tipped for Ferrari switch

Max Verstappen does not expect former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo to replace Sebastian Vettel at F1 team Ferrari.

news

politics

Mental health top of mind during virus era

Australians have been urged to look after their mental health and that of those around them, even as coronavirus-related restrictions start to ease.

sport

rugby league

Nathan Cleary fined by NSW police

Penrith's Nathan Cleary has been sanctioned by NSW police for being away from his home on Anzac Day in a breach of social distancing rules.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Newborns among 40 dead in Afghan attacks

Two newborns are among 16 people killed in Afghanistan's capital when gunmen posing as police stormed a hospital, while 24 have died in a separate attack.