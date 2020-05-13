SA to boost June holiday weekend shopping

Suburban stores will be open across Adelaide on the Queen’s birthday public holiday, the same day South Australia moves to lift a second tranche of coronavirus restrictions.

It will be the first time most stores will be allowed to trade on the June long weekend, with Treasurer Rob Lucas making the call to help with social distancing.

It also comes as a host of shuttered retail outlets look to reopen stores in major shopping precincts in the CBD and across the wider metropolitan area.

Local stores, regardless of their size, will be permitted to operate from 9am to 9pm on June 8.

Mr Lucas says seeing thousands of shoppers flock to suburban shopping centres and supermarkets over the Mother’s Day weekend highlighted the importance of maintaining measures to keep the virus in check.

“The consistent SA Health advice has been that additional shop trading hours help facilitate social distancing, which is one of the best ways to help limit the spread of coronavirus,” the Treasurer said.

“This remains incredibly important as the state begins to ease restrictions which, as we saw on the weekend, gives more people the confidence to get out and support local businesses.”

The decision came as SA reported no new virus infections on Tuesday, leaving the state’s total number of cases at 439.

Only one case is still considered active while one other person remains in hospital but is no longer infectious.

SA began lifting virus restrictions on Monday, with alcohol-free dining allowed in cafes and restaurants provided the number of patrons is limited to 10.

On June 8, that will be increased to 20 people and alcohol will be permitted along with indoor dining, clearing the way for pubs to open their doors again.

Premier Steven Marshall has also suggested the 20-person limit could be increased to ensure the viability of the hospitality sector.

Mr Marshall said while the changes were small, South Australians appeared delighted with their new freedoms.

“You could see the smiles on the faces of people when they actually got to sit down at a table and have their cup of coffee rather than just takeaway,” he said.

“They’re small steps but they’re important steps on our road to recovery.”