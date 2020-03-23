SA becomes latest state to close borders

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
SA Premier Steven Marshall says he had 'no choice' but to effectively close the state's borders. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA becomes latest state to close borders

By Kathryn Bermingham

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 17:21:27

South Australia will effectively close its borders in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases jumped to 100.

Premier Steven Marshall announced on Sunday that anyone entering the state would be subject to a mandatory 14-day isolation period.

The new measures will take effect immediately but will be supported by border control from 4pm on Tuesday.

They will not affect the state’s essential services, including health workers, patients and freight and food supply services.

“We do not make this decision lightly but we have no choice,” Mr Marshall told reporters

“The health of South Australians is unquestionably our number one priority and that is why we are acting swiftly and decisively to protect them from the impact of this disease.”

Patrol stations at 12 entry points will be monitored 24 hours a day and anyone entering the state will be forced to sign a declaration agreeing to self-isolate.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said the number of cases had jumped by 33 overnight, taking the state’s total to 100.

Dr Spurrier also said the virus had spread to the regional areas of the Barossa, Waikerie and Whyalla, but there have not been any admissions to intensive care.

She said there had still not been any evidence of community transmission, though a number of the new cases had not yet been traced.

The government has also loosened testing criteria and is urging people who have travelled from interstate in the last seven days and developed respiratory symptoms to present for a test.

State authorities including police moved to declare a “major emergency” on Sunday, triggering the border shutdown.

But Police Commissioner Grant Stevens admitted authorities were limited in their ability to enforce the isolation orders.

SA Police have been checking on those who have already been ordered to self-isolate after disembarking international flights.

He said authorities were “relying on people’s community and sense of goodwill to do the right thing”, and that overwhelmingly people had been complying with orders.

Mr Stevens said police had not issued any fines or initiated prosecutions against people caught breaching their obligations.

“We can’t check every person, we are relying on people to do the right thing,” he told reporters.

“Every single person we’ve spoken to during our random checks is complying with the obligation to self-isolate.”

South Australia’s announcement comes after similar restrictions were put in place in Tasmania and the Northern Territory.

The isolation requirements will not apply to health personnel and patients or emergency services.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL suspends premiership immediately

The NRL has suspended the 2020 premiership as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

IOC, Japan flag postponing Games

The IOC will decide within the next four weeks whether to postpone the Tokyo Olympics as Canada announced a boycott and Australia said to expect a 2021 event.

Summer Olympics

Prepare for Olympic delay: AOC to athletes

The Australian Olympic Committee has conceded the coronavirus means there is no longer the prospect of the Tokyo Olympics being staged this year.

Australian rules football

AFL industry faces lasting damage: McGuire

AFL leaders, including Collingwood president Eddie McGuire, have warned their clubs and the competition are in serious trouble amid the coronavirus crisis.

rugby union

Rugby's revamped competition postponed

Rugby Australia has pushed back the start date for a revamped all-Australian competition to replace Super Rugby until at least May 1.

news

politics

Minister backtracks on MyGov hackers claim

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert insists the MyGov website hasn't been offline despite Australians unable to access it during the coronavirus crisis.

sport

rugby league

NRL suspends premiership immediately

The NRL has suspended the 2020 premiership as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

virus diseases

NZ to enter lockdown to fight COVID-19

A spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the New Zealand government to lift its coronavirus alert level setting from two to four.