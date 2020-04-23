Discover Australian Associated Press

Australians returned from India are isolated in two SA hotels to minimise the risk of infection. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

No virus cases yet for repatriated Aussies

By Tim Dornin

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 16:38:58

No Australians repatriated from India and placed in quarantine in Adelaide have so far tested positive to coronavirus.

Almost 700 people arrived on two mercy flights over two days this week, with none showing signs of the virus during basic health checks when they touched down.

They are being kept in two hotels for the next 14 days.

About 250 have been tested so far for COVID-19 and all have returned negative results.

South Australia’s deputy chief public health officer Mike Cusack says testing on the group will continue and the results are expected in the coming days.

“We’re still working through the rest and we’ll update as we go,” he said.

“We clearly continue to monitor them closely for their welfare, wellbeing and for symptoms of coronavirus.”

In the wider SA community, only one new case of the virus was confirmed on Wednesday, taking the state’s total to 438.

Of those, 388 are now considered recovered, with only 46 active cases remaining.

Four people are still in hospital with two of those listed as critical in intensive care.

SA has conducted more than 47,000 coronavirus tests including 10,000 during the first week of a two-week testing blitz.

Improved techniques have also allowed results to now be returned within 14 hours, down from the original 24 hours when the pandemic first struck.

The testing regime instigated by SA Pathology has prompted the state government to take the issue of privatising the organisation off the table, with Premier Steven Marshall confirming it will remain in public hands.

Mr Marshall said a business case would also assess the merits of building a new flagship laboratory to drive even greater improvement in the delivery of its services.

“SA Pathology has excelled during the coronavirus pandemic and we are determined to support the organisation to continue to improve services,” he said.

“SA Pathology has developed a world-leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Health Minister Stephen Wade said several metropolitan sites would be considered for the new laboratory.

“The creation of a consolidated facility has the potential to free up space in our hospitals, reduce courier trips and help to improve timeliness,” Mr Wade said.

“It could also allow the service to expand beyond blood and swab samples to provide further testing, such as the tissue diagnosis of disease.”

