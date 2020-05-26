SA businesses COVID-clean training starts

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The SA government is offering 'COVID-clean' training in preparation for businesses reopening. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA businesses COVID-clean training starts

By Emily Cosenza

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 14:04:35

More than 400 South Australian businesses have shown interest in the state government’s ‘COVID-clean’ training in preparation for reopening.  

Enterprises in the retail, hospitality, tourism, security and transport industries will benefit from the accredited training, learning skills like hand hygiene practices, effective surface cleaning, use of personal protective equipment and the disposal of contaminated waste.

As of next week, Time Education and Training, TAFE SA and Open Colleges are the three training providers that will roll out the toolkit which has up to 5500 places available.

Innovation and Skills Minister David Pisoni said the training would enable South Australians to feel confident that businesses were opening in a COVID-safe way. 

“Workers in supervisor roles in hospitality, for example, will be able to answer customer questions and put their minds at ease following completion of this training,” he said.

The $5.5 million accredited training will be co-funded by the state and federal governments. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Dogs star Foran a chance for NRL restart

Canterbury are waiting on the final tick of approval for Kieran Foran to make his NRL return in round three.

rugby league

NRL's Xerri tests positive to banned drugs

Cronulla NRL centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended after returning a positive test for performance-enhancing drugs.

cricket

Starc praises NSW for pushing back on cuts

Star paceman Mitchell Starc says Cricket NSW deserves praise for pushing back and asking questions in response to Cricket Australia's cost-cutting mission.

rugby league

Medical chief sin bins NRL crowd plan

The Australian Medical Association has launched a stinging attack on the NRL for its hope to have capped crowds back in stadiums from the start of July.

rugby league

States open to work with NRL on crowds

The NSW government says crowds for NRL matches are not yet on its list of considerations but it is willing to work with the league on a proposal.

news

politics

Minister rejects Chinese trade tit-for-tat

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has dismissed claims made by his Chinese counterpart about prohibitive tariffs slapped on Australian barley.

sport

rugby league

Dogs star Foran a chance for NRL restart

Canterbury are waiting on the final tick of approval for Kieran Foran to make his NRL return in round three.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns of 'second peak' in countries

The WHO says the world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with cases increasing in some countries.