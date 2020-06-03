SA campers get ready for June long weekend

South Australians have embraced eased coronavirus restrictions by booking out more than half of the state’s campgrounds for the June long weekend.

As of Tuesday, 86 of the state’s 153 campgrounds were fully booked while many others were close to capacity.

Environment and Water Minister David Speirs said the long weekend was the perfect time for residents to explore.

He said more than 1100 bookings were made within the first two days of the re-opening of campgrounds.

“Since travel restrictions have been lifted, we’ve seen an amazing response from South Australians wanting to explore our state,” Mr Speirs said.

“On average, the Department for Environment and Water get around 300 bookings per day but in the past fortnight we have seen almost double the daily average.”

Mr Speirs said signs have been set up in campgrounds to remind people of social distancing and regular cleaning of park facilities will be maintained.

“We also ask our visitors to be respectful of others and to ‘leave no trace’.

“We will also have rangers, volunteer rangers and campground hosts in our parks to assist visitors over the long weekend.”