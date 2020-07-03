Discover Australian Associated Press

SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurner says a guard wasn't wearing a mask and was dismissed. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

SA catches Victorians breaching border

By AAP

July 3, 2020

2020-07-03 10:04:24

Two men have twice been caught crossing into South Australia from Victoria in breach of the new border restrictions.

The pair, who were travelling in a Volkswagen van, first crossed into SA at 4am on Thursday and were stopped at a checkpoint on the Dukes Highway at Bordertown.

Because they hadn’t completed an online application to enter the state and were deemed to be non-essential travellers, the men were told they would need to self-isolate for 14 days if they stayed.

The men opted to return to Victoria.

But 12 hours later, police found the van and the men bogged on a dirt road near Pinehill Road at Senior, about 28 kilometres north.

“Police will allege the pair had briefly returned to Victoria before re-entering South Australia, bypassing the border checkpoint and travelling along back roads towards Bordertown,” SA Police said in a statement on Friday.

A 23-year-old from Tarneit and an 18-year-old male from Dolahey in Victoria were both issued with a $1060 on the spot fine.

They were again given the option to self-isolate for 14 days or return to Victoria.

They chose to return and were escorted back over the border.

SA Police are continuing to patrol cross border roads from Victoria.

Meanwhile, a security guard monitoring returned travellers quarantine in an Adelaide hotel has been taken off the job for breaching safety protocols.

SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the guard wasn’t wearing a mask and was dismissed by police.

“It didn’t put anybody at risk, but it was just a warning: ‘OK, you’ve been told you have to wear a mask. You’re not wearing it. You’re out of here’,” she told ABC radio on Friday.

“The police have a very, very strong presence and they are overseeing the security guards and that was how it was picked up.”

