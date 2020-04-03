SA Catholic schools suspend fees

South Australian Catholic schools will suspend education fees for three months for families financially impacted by COVID-19.

The total fee remissions apply for the 86 schools governed by the Archdiocese of Adelaide and the Diocese of Pt Pirie with immediate effect.

Catholic Education SA director Neil McGoran said school fees should not be one of the many concerns families have at present.

“Our students matter to us. Every parent can know that we are here to help support them in this challenging time,” Dr McGoran said.

“We are preparing for remote learning from Term 2 where lessons will be provided online and pastoral care will be provided in different ways.”

Parents should contact their child’s school for more information.