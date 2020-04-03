SA Catholic schools suspend fees

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Australia's Catholic schools have suspended fees during the coronavirus pandemic. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA Catholic schools suspend fees

By Emily Cosenza

April 3, 2020

2020-04-03 09:08:30

South Australian Catholic schools will suspend education fees for three months for families financially impacted by COVID-19.

The total fee remissions apply for the 86 schools governed by the Archdiocese of Adelaide and the Diocese of Pt Pirie with immediate effect. 

Catholic Education SA director Neil McGoran said school fees should not be one of the many concerns families have at present.

“Our students matter to us. Every parent can know that we are here to help support them in this challenging time,” Dr McGoran said.

“We are preparing for remote learning from Term 2 where lessons will be provided online and pastoral care will be provided in different ways.”

Parents should contact their child’s school for more information.

Latest sport

basketball

Star LaMelo Ball buys NBL Hawks: reports

Star recruit LaMelo Ball has purchased a stake in NBL outfit the Illawarra Hawks, according to his business manager.

rugby league

NRL's off-contract stars to wait months

All off-contract NRL players could have to wait until July to start negotiating for next year if the 2020 competition doesn't restart.

rugby league

NRL players open to island option

The Rugby League Players Association are open to the option of players being housed in isolation on an island to help restart the 2020 NRL season.

rugby league

NRL players lose five months pay in deal

NRL players will go without pay for five months as part of a deal reached with the league during the coronavirus stoppage.

soccer

Virus leaves off-contract players stranded

Adelaide's director of football Bruce Djite says out-of-contract A-League players have been left with "nowhere to go" during the coronavirus pandemic.

news

virus diseases

Housing, child care solutions on table

Australia's national cabinet is set to meet on childcare and housing as the federal government unveils a $1.6 billion package to keep childcare centres open.

sport

basketball

Star LaMelo Ball buys NBL Hawks: reports

Star recruit LaMelo Ball has purchased a stake in NBL outfit the Illawarra Hawks, according to his business manager.

world

virus diseases

Global virus cases approaching 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will exceed one million in the coming days, the World Health Organisation says.