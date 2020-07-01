SA may lift NSW and ACT border rules

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Premier Steven Marshall is set to make all visitors to SA fill a mandatory form before they arrive. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

health

SA may lift NSW and ACT border rules

By Tim Dornin

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 10:48:34

South Australia is becoming more comfortable about lifting border restrictions with NSW and the ACT, Premier Steven Marshall says.

The state government has scrapped a plan to lift all its remaining quarantine measures on July 20 after a spike in coronavirus measures in Victoria.

But the premier says SA could still move on lifting the isolation requirements for NSW and the ACT with the local transition committee to consider the issue on Friday.

He said the ACT had reported no new virus cases for an extended period and those in NSW were largely linked to travel.

“So that makes us feel more and more comfortable about easing the border arrangments with those jurisdictions,” Mr Marshall said.

“But when you look at Victoria, what we’ve seen in the last 14 days is a very significant spike in locally-acquired infections.

“That really does worry our epidemiologists.”

SA previously lifted its border quarantine measures for Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory and remained on track to do the same for other jurisdictions until the surge in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne.

On Tuesday, 64 new infections were reported there, after 75 on Monday and 90 over the weekend.

South Australia has also bolstered its policing of its Victorian border, with 260 officers stationed there to check on people entering the state.

Greater surveillance of backroads is also being conducted.

SA has just three active virus cases, all in supervised quarantine after arriving among about 260 Australians repatriated from India on Saturday.

On Wednesday it moved to a pre-approval system for anyone wanting to come into the state asked to complete an online form to ensure their contact tracing details were recorded.

The system will apply to all arrivals, by land or air, no matter where they are travelling from.

Latest news

inquiry

Royal commission slams warnings delay

A bushfires royal commissioner has criticised national agencies for taking years to get a consistent and clear warning system, amid community confusion.

health

Victoria records 73 new coronavirus cases

Victoria has recorded another 73 coronavirus cases under a testing blitz and on the eve of localised lockdowns.

politics

PM pumps $270b into defence over 10 years

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to spend $270 billion on boosting Australia's military defences over the next 10 years, amid rising regional tensions.

health

SA may lift NSW and ACT border rules

South Australia is increasingly likely to lift border restrictions with NSW and Victoria.

politics

Treasurers asked to consider GST reform

A six-person panel led by former businessman David Thodey and commissioned by NSW has called for fresh thinking on the GST and other state taxes.

news

inquiry

Royal commission slams warnings delay

A bushfires royal commissioner has criticised national agencies for taking years to get a consistent and clear warning system, amid community confusion.

sport

soccer

A-League locks in 2019-20 fixtures

The remainder of the 2019-20 A-League fixture has been released with 27 regular season matches to be played, mainly in NSW, in less than a month.

world

politics

HK handover anniversary march banned

Authorities in Hong Kong have barred an annual march marking the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule.