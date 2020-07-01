SA may lift NSW and ACT border rules

South Australia is becoming more comfortable about lifting border restrictions with NSW and the ACT, Premier Steven Marshall says.

The state government has scrapped a plan to lift all its remaining quarantine measures on July 20 after a spike in coronavirus measures in Victoria.

But the premier says SA could still move on lifting the isolation requirements for NSW and the ACT with the local transition committee to consider the issue on Friday.

He said the ACT had reported no new virus cases for an extended period and those in NSW were largely linked to travel.

“So that makes us feel more and more comfortable about easing the border arrangments with those jurisdictions,” Mr Marshall said.

“But when you look at Victoria, what we’ve seen in the last 14 days is a very significant spike in locally-acquired infections.

“That really does worry our epidemiologists.”

SA previously lifted its border quarantine measures for Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania, and the Northern Territory and remained on track to do the same for other jurisdictions until the surge in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne.

On Tuesday, 64 new infections were reported there, after 75 on Monday and 90 over the weekend.

South Australia has also bolstered its policing of its Victorian border, with 260 officers stationed there to check on people entering the state.

Greater surveillance of backroads is also being conducted.

SA has just three active virus cases, all in supervised quarantine after arriving among about 260 Australians repatriated from India on Saturday.

On Wednesday it moved to a pre-approval system for anyone wanting to come into the state asked to complete an online form to ensure their contact tracing details were recorded.

The system will apply to all arrivals, by land or air, no matter where they are travelling from.