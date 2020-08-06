Discover Australian Associated Press

Giant Australian Cuttlefish numbers in SA's Spencer Gulf have rebounded to record levels. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Environment

SA cuttlefish numbers bounce back

By AAP

August 6, 2020

2020-08-06 16:44:46

Giant Australian Cuttlefish numbers in South Australia’s Spencer Gulf have rebounded to record levels after falling alarmingly about seven years ago.

The latest survey at Point Lowly, near Whyalla, which coincided with the peak spawning period, put the cuttlefish population at 247,146.

That compared to just 13,492 in 2013.

Primary Industries Minister David Basham said the increase was a positive result for the iconic marine species.

“We have population data now which should give everyone confidence that this species has rebounded back to healthy levels,” he said.

In response to falling stocks, the government had previously banned fishing for all cephalopods (squid cuttlefish and octopus) at False Bay and placed a temporary closure on the northern Spencer Gulf.

That temporary closure expired in February this year.

Mr Basham said the increasing number of cuttlefish in the gulf meant there were no longer sustainability concerns.

Australian Giant Cuttlefish can grow to up to 60 centimetres and weigh up to five kilograms.

They gather in the Spencer Gulf between May and August each year to spawn, attracting underwater photographers, divers and researchers to the region.

