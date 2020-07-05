SA emergency workers train for ambo duty

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
SES workers in South Australia will train to serve as volunteer ambulance staff to boost capability. Image by Ben Macmahon/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA emergency workers train for ambo duty

By Emily Cosenza

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 16:54:07

South Australian emergency service workers will be trained as volunteer ambulance personnel to further boost the state’s COVID-19 response capability.

The SA government initiative will see 24 State Emergency Service volunteers learn ambulance driving skills, CPR and other capabilities to boost operations, particularly in regional areas.

It is the first time the service has trained personnel from neighbouring emergency services.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the state needed to be ready for further positive cases and the risk of South Australian Ambulance Service volunteers needing to self-isolate.

“Our ambulance crews are doing a fantastic job in responding to demand as we come out of the first wave of the pandemic and into winter,” he said.

“We are making sure that we have the right measures in place to make sure that we can handle whatever comes.”

SAAS chief David Place said although the service was meeting day-to-day demand, inter-agency support would help maintain regional service delivery in the event of a further outbreak.

“We are not changing the way we operate yet, but this collaboration builds a solid contingency plan,” he said.

“We are thankful to our emergency service colleagues for their eagerness to support the ambulance service.”

SA SES chief Chris Beattie said many of its volunteers were keen to participate.

“Our crews have a huge level of gratitude for ambulance workers on the front line, regularly supporting them during time-critical emergencies,” Mr Beattie said.

Expressions of interest are also being sought from County Fire Service volunteers to support SAAS in the same way, if necessary.

All SES personnel will have completed their training by July 12.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Two Tigers expected to opt out of AFL hub

The mass migration of Victorian AFL clubs to hubs in Queensland and NSW has begun, with Richmond saying at least two senior players are unlikely to travel.

rugby league

Broncos CEO backs Seibold, rejects rebuild

Brisbane CEO Paul White has thrown his support behind under-fire coach Anthony Seibold's long term plan for the NRL club but has refused to call it a rebuild.

rugby league

Irritated Green to seek out Warriors boss

Warriors halfback Blake Green is shocked to have found out that he won't be re-signed by his club next NRL season via public comments made by the club's owner.

Australian rules football

Cunnington hurt again in Roos' AFL loss

North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington copped a knock to his back early in the 49-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs and was unable to see out the match.

rugby league

Cleary and co win fiery battle over Tigers

Penrith have claimed a 19-12 win over the Wests Tigers, in a fiery NRL game that extended from the playing field and into the stands and coaching box.

news

politics

'I've left nothing on the field': Cormann

Senior Morrison government minister Matthias Cormann will retire from politics at the end of the year, but will remain as finance minister until then.

sport

Australian rules football

Two Tigers expected to opt out of AFL hub

The mass migration of Victorian AFL clubs to hubs in Queensland and NSW has begun, with Richmond saying at least two senior players are unlikely to travel.

world

politics

Kanye West running for US president 2020

Kanye West has tweeted that he is running for US president in four months with some responding to the rapper's announcement with scepticism