Steven Marshall says a portable ward will be constructed to prepare for a second wave of COVID-19. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA equips for second wave despite no cases

By AAP

May 17, 2020

2020-05-17 17:28:31

A portable ward will be constructed at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Adelaide as the South Australian government prepares for a second wave of coronavirus cases, despite the state having no new or active infections. 

Premier Steven Marshall says the additional nine beds in the emergency department will assist with the state’s response in preparation for a possible surge in cases. 

He said a number of places in the world had low or no COVID-19 infections, like SA, only to have a spike weeks later.

“We don’t want that,” Mr Marshall said.

“You can’t be too careful. I can’t emphasise this enough.

“We have worked so hard to get to where we are at the moment and we have to continue.”

The extension is expected to be completed by the end of the month. 

There were no new infections reported on Saturday with the state’s total remaining at 439. 

SA has had no active cases since Friday.

One person remains in the Royal Adelaide Hospital but is no longer infectious.

So far, more than 77,000 tests have been conducted in the state. 

