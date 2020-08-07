Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
South Australians have been told there's no need to panic buy. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA food industry of supply issues

By Tim Dornin

August 7, 2020

2020-08-07 10:43:14

South Australia’s food industry has been urged to put plans in place to deal with any supply issues related to the COVID-19 shutdown in Victoria.

In a bulletin to local producers, Food South Australia says the situation continues to be “highly dynamic”, with a heightened risk likely in SA in the coming weeks.

“As we can now see from the restrictions affecting production and supply in Victoria, it is essential to be prepared,” chief executive Catherine Sayer said.

“It is recommended that businesses consider working in crews as the more compartmentalised a workforce is, the better protection the business has.

“It is critical to all businesses that clear provision to minimise cross-infection is in place.”

Ms Sayer said Food SA was also reviewing its COVID-19 protocols to support businesses dealing with cross-border supply chain issues.

“As we know, the food and beverage sector is a key contributor to our state’s economy and will undoubtedly continue to play an important part as South Australia aims to recover from current challenges,” she said.

The shutdown in Victoria has already prompted rush on some supermarket items in South Australia, including toilet paper.

But local officials said work was being done to ensure the continued supply of fresh food and other products and there was no need for customers to panic buy.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

golf

Day has early lead at US PGA Championship

Australian golf star Jason Day has birdied the last hole to claim a share of the clubhouse lead at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

NBA

NBA star Simmons dislocates left kneecap

Boomers superstar Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap, Philadelphia 76ers have confirmed.

Australian rules football

Butler's Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

soccer

Milicic relishing Macarthur FC challenge

Inaugural Macarthur FC coach Ante Milicic is embracing the challenge of building the incoming A-League expansion club from the ground up.

news

politics

Business backs further JobKeeper revision

The JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme will cost another $15.6 billion due to changes making it easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to be eligible.

sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

world

disaster and accident

US aid flows in wake of Lebanon explosion

Millions of dollars in aid and supplies are being sent to Lebanon after the deadly blast in Beirut which killed at least 130 people.