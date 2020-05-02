Discover Australian Associated Press

SA Premier Steven Marshall says restaurants, cafes and pubs could open to a bookings-only system. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA could soon lift COVID-19 restrictions

By AAP

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 18:37:20

Talks of lifting South Australian coronavirus restrictions will begin in a week’s time but if done too early, could be a blow to the economy, the premier says. 

Steven Marshall said restaurants, cafes and pubs could open to a bookings-only system where social distancing and good hygiene would remain in place when restrictions lifted.

“We may need to go back to the proprietor of that restaurant to find out who was dining there on a certain night if we find out someone had been infected and was present there, so there will be modifications,” the premier said on Friday.

He encouraged South Australians to participate in non-contact sports, such as tennis, golf and lawn bowls, so long as they coincided with current restrictions.

“As long as you’re not using the change rooms and facilities and keep the numbers under 10, we’re encouraging people to get out and play.”

He said more clarity around contact community and recreational sports could also be given from next Friday, now it’s been confirmedthat decisions will be made by individual states or territories.

Decisions on elite sports that require crossing jurisdictions will be made at the national level.

“We know sport is part of our psyche here in Australia but we’ve got to do it in a way which is safe,” Mr Marshall said.

“We have to recognise that different jurisdictions are at different points along the curve in terms of the pandemic.”

He said the cabinet will meet twice next week to further discuss the right way to incrementally lift restrictions.

“We’ve got one shot to get this right here in SA.

“We didn’t want to have this in-and-out orientation, releasing them and then putting them back in place a few weeks later.

“It would have an enormous cost to the economy.”

It comes as the state reported its ninth consecutive day of zero COVID-19 cases.

The state’s total remains at 438 with 97 per cent considered recovered.

There are no longer any patients in intensive care but three people remain hospitalised. 

SA Pathology has conducted more than 58,000 tests since February and although the two-week blitz has finished, the testing remains open to anyone who has minor symptoms. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

cricket

Khawaja shocked by CA cash-flow crisis

Usman Khawaja says he was shocked, confused and disappointed to see Cricket Australia stand down so many workers because of cash-flow problems.

Australian rules football

AFL chief targets October grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan is increasingly confident the 2020 premiership season can be completed by the end of October.

rugby league

Cowboys thankful for Qld Premier's call

North Queensland football boss Peter Parr admits his NRL club had endured an "uncomfortable" waiting game before being cleared to train and play on home soil.

rugby league

Warriors and Queensland on track for NRL

Queensland NRL teams will be able to train in their home state while the Warriors have also committed to flying to Australia once granted government approval.

news

health

Health authorities probe Newmarch lapse

NSW has recorded five new cases of coronavirus, as it's revealed health authorities are investigating breaches at the troubled Newmarch House nursing home.

sport

rugby league

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.