SA looks to even wider COVID-19 testing

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier say a contact tracking app will be very helpful. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA looks to even wider COVID-19 testing

By Tim Dornin

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 16:54:01

South Australia may further relax its testing criteria for the coronavirus as the number of unresolved cases and new infections continue to fall.

SA has only 33 active cases and with no new positive results reported on Friday, has had only three new cases over the past seven days.

More than 50,000 people have been tested across the state since February with SA recently broadening its regime to include anyone with even minor cold or flu-like symptoms.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said wider testing was under consideration given that some people with COVID-19 can show no symptoms at all.

“That will be part of our surveillance planning,” she said on Friday.

“I’m in the process of working out how many tests we’d need to be doing at our population level and how best it would be to do that.

“I think that people will want to participate.”

So far SA has had 438 confirmed virus infections with 401, or 91 per cent, of those now considered recovered.

Four people are still being treated in hospital including two men who are listed as critical in intensive care.

About 1500 people remain in quarantine in SA, including 699 who returned from India this week on two mercy flights.

SA Health said none of the repatriated Aussies had tested positive for the virus but they would still be required to spend the mandated two weeks in isolation.

With South Australia doing well to flatten the curve, Premier Steven Marshall has urged people to download the federal government’s new contact tracing app when it becomes available next week.

He said the app would help speed up the location of people who might have come in contact with the virus and would also help authorities quickly bring any outbreaks under control. 

“We can all play our part to ensure that we can have that rapid tracing (of contacts) and then we can lower the restrictions in South Australia,” he said.

“I know that if we have a high uptake in South Australia, that’s going to give Nicola Spurrier and her team the confidence around lifting restrictions so that we can get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Latest sport

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

rugby league

NRL to have final say on season: V'landys

Peter V'landys has not yet reached an agreement with Channel Nine and Foxtel over the season structure, but the NRL will make the final decision.

rugby league

Souths lock in Mitchell for 2021 season

South Sydney have confirmed via social media that fullback Latrell Mitchell has been locked in for the 2021 NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL to make 2020 season call in May

The AFL's decision on how the 2020 season will restart has been put back to mid-May as it awaits further advice from relevant government and health authorities.

rugby league

NRL broadcasters agree on May 28: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has reiterated the NRL competition intends to resume on May 28 and the length of the season will be determined next week.

news

politics

Australian virus death toll rises to 80

Tasmania has recorded its tenth coronavirus death, bringing fatalities across the nation to 80.

sport

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.