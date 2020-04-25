SA looks to even wider COVID-19 testing

South Australia may further relax its testing criteria for the coronavirus as the number of unresolved cases and new infections continue to fall.

SA has only 33 active cases and with no new positive results reported on Friday, has had only three new cases over the past seven days.

More than 50,000 people have been tested across the state since February with SA recently broadening its regime to include anyone with even minor cold or flu-like symptoms.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said wider testing was under consideration given that some people with COVID-19 can show no symptoms at all.

“That will be part of our surveillance planning,” she said on Friday.

“I’m in the process of working out how many tests we’d need to be doing at our population level and how best it would be to do that.

“I think that people will want to participate.”

So far SA has had 438 confirmed virus infections with 401, or 91 per cent, of those now considered recovered.

Four people are still being treated in hospital including two men who are listed as critical in intensive care.

About 1500 people remain in quarantine in SA, including 699 who returned from India this week on two mercy flights.

SA Health said none of the repatriated Aussies had tested positive for the virus but they would still be required to spend the mandated two weeks in isolation.

With South Australia doing well to flatten the curve, Premier Steven Marshall has urged people to download the federal government’s new contact tracing app when it becomes available next week.

He said the app would help speed up the location of people who might have come in contact with the virus and would also help authorities quickly bring any outbreaks under control.

“We can all play our part to ensure that we can have that rapid tracing (of contacts) and then we can lower the restrictions in South Australia,” he said.

“I know that if we have a high uptake in South Australia, that’s going to give Nicola Spurrier and her team the confidence around lifting restrictions so that we can get back to normal as quickly as possible.”