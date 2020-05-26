Discover Australian Associated Press

Steven Marshall says the second phase of lifting SA's COVID-19 restrictions will begin on June 1. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA increases limit at funerals, pubs

By AAP

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 16:45:26

South Australia is again bringing forward its stage two coronavirus restrictions, increasing the the maximum number of people at funerals and larger hospitality venues. 

Premier Steven Marshall says the second phase will now begin on June 1 and will see up to 50 people attending funerals and up to 80 in large hospitality venues, like pubs, across segregated areas. 

Cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres will also reopen, with most businesses having a maximum of 20 people.

Stage two was initially scheduled for June 8, and was only moved to June 5 last week. 

“It’s only possible because of the low or no results and high level of testing,” Mr Marshall said on Monday. 

“If it continues, it opens up a world of possibilities of when and what (restrictions) we’ll be able to remove in the future.”

As of Monday, pubs can serve alcohol without a meal to seated patrons and training for outdoor contact sports will begin.

The state’s total remains at 439 with no new infections reported on Monday. 

Only one case has been reported in the state over the past 34 days. 

More than 90,000 tests have been conducted since February. 

