South Australia has closed its borders in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.  Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA closes its borders as virus cases jump

By Kathryn Bermingham, Emily Cosenza and Tim Dornin

March 25, 2020

2020-03-25 19:16:37

South Australia has effectively closed its borders to other states with police warning the strict new quarantine measures over the coronavirus pandemic will be enforced.

Police on Tuesday began checking anyone entering the state at 12 roadside points as well as anyone arriving by air or rail.

Those without exemptions will be asked to sign a declaration that they will place themselves in isolation for 14 days or face fines of up to $20,000.

Exemptions will apply to people who regularly cross the border for work and for emergency and essential services including freight.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens conceded there was no way to stop and check everyone entering SA.

“But we are targeting the main routes, whether that be by road, rail or air,” he told reporters.

“We’re expecting that people will voluntarily comply with this directive rather than be physically checked.

“This is a consequence of this virus making its way through our community.”

In other developments in South Australia:

– About 200 people from Cummins on the Eyre Peninsula were urged to get tested if they felt sick after attending a meeting with SA Senator Rex Patrick on March 17. The senator has since confirmed he has the virus.

– Eight staff and 110 students from Unley High School went into self-isolation after contact tracing related to two earlier cases at the school. The school will now take the bulk of its lessons online.

– Retailer David Jones closed its Marion store in Adelaide’s south after a staff member tested positive. Customers who entered the store in the past week were urged to seek medical advice.

– Anybody who went to the Lyndoch Hill Winery since March 14 was advised to be tested after a cluster of five cases was linked to the outlet.

– The number of confirmed cases climbed to 170 including the first case suggesting wider community transmission, a woman aged in her 50s.

South Australia also opened its second drive-through testing station, as authorities maintained the state had the world’s most strenuous testing regime.

There have now been 17,800 people tested for the virus in SA, with the processing time reduced to 21 hours.

Premier Steven Marshall said that number represented the most tests per capita of anywhere in the world.

“Strong testing is a hallmark of how we have worked towards tackling the coronavirus head-on,” he told reporters.

“I’m very pleased with the level of testing we have done, which gives us a high confidence level that as to this point in time we haven’t had any community transmission of the disease.”

