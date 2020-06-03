Discover Australian Associated Press

Adelaide and Monarto zoos will remain closed because of the coronavirus for the time being. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

South Aust zoos to remain closed for now

By AAP

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 16:40:24

The Adelaide and Monarto zoos will remain closed because of the coronavirus for potentially another month with officials describing a proposal to limit visitors as unworkable.

In a statement on Tuesday, zoo officials said the two facilities will likely remain closed until early July when the next round of virus restrictions are due to be lifted.

“We do not believe the suggested cap on numbers or the use of a timeslot system at Adelaide Zoo, which would see groups permitted entry at various times of the day, will be workable, safe or fair to our visitors,” they said.

“Our concerns would be that such limited numbers throughout the day would cause difficulty in managing bottlenecks at our entrances and that a time limit would impinge greatly on visitors’ enjoyment.

“It is also not financially viable for us as the costs incurred in opening would not allow us to offset our expenditure.”

With the doors to remain closed, the zoo said it was for the emergency funding from the state government to ensure critical animal care is maintained.

“We remain hopeful that South Australia’s recovery from the pandemic will continue in its positive manner and that we will see the fast-tracking of restrictions which will see us open sooner rather than later,” officials said.

The decision came as SA Health again reported no new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday. 

SA has had 440 confirmed cases so far but only one is considered active.

The state’s strong performance has prompted the government to consider targeting more international students who might be drawn to a safe place to study.

International students already bring more money into SA than the state’s wheat, barley or wine exports. 

“There’s been a kick in the guts since COVID-19 came but we need to recover and do that in a way that’s not going to damage the health safety and welfare of South Australians,” Premier Steven Marshall said.

“But next year this could be an opportunity (and) we could become a more attractive place for international students to study.”

