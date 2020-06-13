Discover Australian Associated Press

South Australia has announced it will lift coronavirus controls on all its borders on July 20. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA to lift COVID-19 border rules

By Tim Dornin and Emily Cosenza

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 15:15:40

South Australia will reopen its borders on July 20, clearing the way for an influx of interstate travellers as it lifts COVID-19 controls.

Premier Steven Marshall says the state is still finalising legal issues surrounding the change, but doesn’t want to block the movement of people from states that don’t pose a health risk.

The change will remove the need for anyone coming from interstate to quarantine for two weeks.

Depending on the outcome of legal advice, SA could move even earlier in relation to some states, lifting its measures either later this month or early next month.

Those jurisdictions could include the Northern Territory, Tasmania and Western Australia, where efforts to contain the virus have been equally as successful as those in SA.

“All three jurisdictions have done exceptionally well with managing coronavirus so there’s opportunity for us to consider alleviating those requirements to quarantine for 14 days,” Police Commissioner Grant Steven said.

“If the advice allows us to do so, that’s what we’ll be looking to do.”

Next Friday, SA will also increase the number of patrons allowed in pubs, restaurants and other venues to a maximum of 300, with a limit of 75 people in any particular area.

Mr Marshall said South Australia would move to stage three of lifting virus restrictions on June 29, again earlier than expected.

At that stage, instead of the suggested limit of 100 people for particular venues or gatherings, a more simple density requirement of four square metres for each person would be imposed.

Mr Marshall said the changes would provide enormous relief to businesses and organisations forced to cope with restrictions for several months.

“South Australia has done extraordinarily well and that’s why we’ve been able to lift these restrictions,” he said.

“We’re taking a very gradual and careful approach. COVID-19 has been hugely disruptive to almost every single person on this planet.”

The changes come as about 2000 footy fans will be allowed into the AFL match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide on Saturday night.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said her team would attend to see how the crowd at Adelaide Oval was handled, with the match being viewed as a test case for similar events interstate.

“We see it as a fantastic learning opportunity in our state on how to do this right and Adelaide Oval has so much experience with crowd management,” she said. 

“My team and I will be taking extensive notes.”

SA reported no new COVID-19 cases again on Friday and maintains no active cases. 

