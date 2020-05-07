No opening of SA borders for some time

Lifting border restrictions in South Australia is still some way off despite the state reaching two weeks with no new coronavirus infections, health officials say.

The biggest risk of new COVID-19 cases is now thought to come from interstate.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said while SA’s borders are considered “closed”, people are allowed to enter provided they self-quarantine for two weeks.

“The thing about the borders is, they are rather leaky,” Professor Spurrier said.

“We haven’t closed our borders in a hard way.

“We felt it was better and more practical to allow people to come in if they needed to, but we’ve done it through a quarantine process.”

Any movement on border restrictions would also take into account the number of COVID-19 cases in other states.

Professor Spurrier said it was likely SA would have more virus cases in the weeks and months ahead but she was confident her team could move swiftly to shut down any new clusters.

She said specific plans were also in place to deal with outbreaks in more confined locations such as nursing homes or prisons.

“This hasn’t gone away, this is still a threat to South Australia,” Prof Spurrier said.

“It’s still in the world, it’s still in Australia and it’s still active.”

With no new cases again on Wednesday, SA tally remains at 438 with two of those considered active and being cared for at home.

A further two people are still in hospital but are no longer considered infectious.

On Tuesday, SA Pathology conducted another 1512 tests for the virus, taking the total since February to more than 63,000.

Local producers have also been able to engage once again with export partners, after the first plane carrying freight left Adelaide bound for Singapore on Wednesday.

The Singapore Airlines flight was loaded with local products including chilled seafood, tuna, lamb, chicken meat and eggs, as well as wine, cosmetics and mining equipment.

Once in Singapore, the produce will be distributed across Asia to markets including Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam and China as well as to the US.