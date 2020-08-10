SA man on trial for cold case killing

A South Australian man charged with the 1973 cold case murder of his wife concocted a story of her leaving him and telling her children “goodbye you little bastards”, a Supreme Court trial has been told.

But Geoffrey Adams had, in fact, killed the then 24-year-old by hitting her over the head with a metal bar and had buried her in the backyard of their Yorke Peninsula property, prosecutor Jim Pearce QC said.

Adams, 71, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his wife Colleen, who went missing from their Maitland home 46 years ago, but has admitted manslaughter.

That plea has not been accepted by the Crown.

He was charged after her remains were found in September 2018.

Opening the prosecution case on Monday, Mr Pearce said it was alleged the accused had killed his wife inside the house.

“Within a few hours he dug a shallow grave in the backyard of the matrimonial home where he buried Mrs Adams’ body,” Mr Pearce said.

“He then set about laying a false trail – a trail designed to conceal his guilt.

“It’s alleged the accused promulgated a story that had, at its epicentre, that one morning Mrs Adams got up, packed her bags and walked out of the marriage.”

The prosecutor said on the night of the killing, Adams had come home from a night out and an argument had developed.

“It was an argument that culminated in the accused striking and killing Mrs Adams,” he said.

“It was the following morning that the accused buried Mrs Adams….having left her on the kitchen floor overnight.”

The prosecutor said Adams told police that his wife left their home because she could not cope with their two children.

“He told police that when Mrs Adams left she paused to say goodbye,” Mr Pearce said.

“He told police that Mrs Adams said to them ‘goodbye you little bastards’.”

The jury also heard that when confronted by a renewed police investigation in 2018 and their plans to excavate the backyard of his former home, Adams had eventually told them he wanted “to set the record straight” about what happened to his wife.

The prosecutor said the accused admitted that he “struck her a bit hard and that was it”.

An examination of Mrs Adams’ skeletal remains revealed numerous fractures to her skull and a fractured hand, though some of the damage was caused in the process of recovering the remains.

Defence counsel Bill Boucaut QC told the jury there would be very little evidence in dispute during the trial.

“There is no issue with the suggestion that the accused caused the death of his wife and that he did so unlawfully,” he said.

“You would gather that from the very fact that he has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.”

Mr Boucaut said no issue would also be taken that Adams buried his wife’s body and then told a series of lies about what happened.

But he said just because someone had told what could be described as “despicable lies” that did not necessarily make him guilty of murder.

“It may simply mean he’s lying to get out of being convicted of manslaughter.”

The trial was continuing.