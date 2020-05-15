Discover Australian Associated Press

There is a push to to ease SA coronavirus restrictions ahead of the June long weekend. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA may look at earlier stage two measures

By Tim Dornin

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 15:52:41

South Australian health authorities will look at any request to accelerate the timetable to ease coronavirus restrictions to boost the state’s retail sector over the June long weekend.

SA is due to move to stage two on Monday, June 8, the Queen’s birthday public holiday, but some retail and community groups have urged that be brought forward to boost business across the three-day break.

The relaxed restrictions will allow for indoor dining in cafes and restaurants and the serving of alcohol with the limit on the number of patrons doubling from 10 to 20.

Cinemas and theatres can also reopen along with gyms other indoor fitness centres.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said no formal request had yet been made for the transition team to consider bringing forward the stage two date.

“If this was requested for the transition committee to look at, we would certainly look at it,” she said.

“But we haven’t had that request come to us as yet.”

SA again reported no new virus infections on Thursday, leaving the state’s total at 439.

Only one case remains active, although one other person remains in hospital but is no longer infectious.

SA has now had only one new case of COVID-19 over the past 22 days.

That was a man in his 70s who tested positive earlier this month, six weeks after arriving in Adelaide from the United Kingdom.

He developed the unusual symptoms of loss of taste and smell several days after he arrived, but did not immediately associate them with the virus.

Testing has continued at high levels with 1576 conducted on Wednesday, taking the total since February to more than 74,000.

Transport Minister Stephan Knoll also confirmed the state government was bringing on extra trains to ease crowding during peak hours and to allow for social distancing as more people return to work.

Images on social media this week have shown a number of crowded services with passengers forced to stand on full trains in close quarters.

Mr Knoll said commuters had already responded to calls to travel at earlier or later times to avoid the most crowded services.

“It’s those kinds of behaviours that are going to help us enable social distancing while using public transport,” he said.

“This issue of social distancing on public transport is an issue for the whole nation.”

The minister said transport officials had also instigated daily intensive cleaning of hard surfaces on public transport.

