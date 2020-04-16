Discover Australian Associated Press

Premier Steven Marshall says SA will embark on a COVID-19 "testing blitz" over the next two weeks. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA to conduct coronavirus ‘testing blitz’

By Tim Dornin

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 16:40:06

South Australia will embark on a “testing blitz” over the next two weeks as it continues efforts to rid the state of the coronavirus.

SA has already conducted more than 38,000 tests after opening up 54 rapid testing centres, including two drive-through facilities.

Until now it has limited checks to those with symptoms who have travelled, been in close case contact with known cases, have links to clusters or are health care workers.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said the testing regime was now open to anyone with even mild symptoms, such as a fever or cough, a sore throat or shortness of breath.

SA Pathology chief Tom Dodd said the state had the resources to conduct up to 45,000 tests over the next two weeks.

But he said he did not think the extra checks would unearth a significant number of new COVID-19 cases.

“The reason for doing this clearly is to make that determination. However, it’s my expectation we will not find a great deal of additional cases,” Dr Dodd told reporters.

“It will be important we do this over the next fortnight, but it’s my anticipation that we may only find a small number of cases.

“None the less that will be very important for planning going forward.”

On Wednesday, SA Health said there were no new cases reported in the previous 24 hours, leaving the state’s total at 433.

Ten people remain in hospital, with only one in intensive care, a 68-year-old man who is listed as critical.

So far 279 people have recovered from the virus, about 64 per cent of the total cases.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said while the evidence suggested there was no widespread community transmission in SA, low case numbers in recent days allowed for the broader testing regime.

“This blitz will give us the opportunity to get a better read on the level of disease in the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, an intensive care nurse at the Royal Adelaide Hospital remains in a stable condition at home after testing positive as a result of working with COVID-19 patients.

An extra three of her close contacts or co-workers have been advised to self-isolate as a precaution, taking the total to 26, with most of those nursing staff at the hospital.

