David Speirs says irrigators on the Murray will get a fraction of their usual water allocations. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

SA Murray irrigators to get little water

By AAP

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 11:13:37

Irrigators along the River Murray in South Australia are set to get just a fraction of their usual water allocations at the start of the next growing season.

The state government says opening allocations will be set at just two per cent for the start of the 2020/21 water year in July.

However, it says the minimum allocation is just a projected figure at this stage with the actual allocation to be advised on June 15.

And it says the latest rainfall outlook from the Bureau of Meteorology is more positive, which increases the prospect of improvements to water allocations as the year progresses.

Environment and Water Minister David Speirs said the projected opening allocation was a very conservative starting point.

“Due to continuing dry conditions across much of the basin, water flowing into the River Murray System in 2019/20 has been about one-third of the long-term average,” he said.

“It’s important to remember this is only a projected minimum opening allocation and water allocations will be updated regularly and if conditions improve, allocations will rise.”

In response to industry feedback, the government has also modified carryover rules, allowing farmers to use allocations not used in previous years up to a limit of 20 per cent of their usual entitlements.

The government’s River Murray water delivery manager Jarrod Eaton said storages across the Murray-Darling Basin were low at just 2726 gigalitres.

“The current volume in Murray-Darling Basin Authority-controlled storages is well below the end of the March figure from last year and significantly below the long-term average,” he said.

“It is likely therefore that this year, all basin states, including South Australia, will receive much lower allocations of water at the start of the 2020/21 water year.”

Mr Eaton said a sustained period of at least average rainfall would be required to sufficiently re-wet catchments, produce higher inflows and improve storage volumes.

