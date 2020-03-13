Discover Australian Associated Press

A worker at the ASC shipbuilding site in Adelaide has tested positive for the coronavirus. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

health

SA naval defence worker tests positive

By AAP

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 12:12:46

A worker at submarine maintenance group ASC in Adelaide has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company says all employees who had direct contact with the individual have been notified and gone into self-isolation.

“ASC is also taking the extra step of closing the building that the individual was working from, to have it professionally cleaned, as an extra precaution,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The building’s closure, at the Osborne North site, has also forced a small number of staff to work from home or take leave.

ASC said the health of its people and the broader community was of paramount importance, and it was working with health authorities to minimise the impact of the virus.

It was not yet clear if the case was in addition to the 12 previously confirmed in South Australia.

Three of those were reported on Thursday and two on Wednesday. 

All but one had been linked to recent overseas travel while the case of a woman aged in her 40s was still being investigated. 

