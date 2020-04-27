Discover Australian Associated Press

Only three new coronavirus cases have been reported over the past week leaving SA's total at 438.

Health

SA hospital numbers down amid COVID-19

By AAP

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 16:57:12

South Australia has recorded no new cases of coronavirus for the fourth consecutive day, as the state government urged people with other serious medical issues to not let the pandemic stop them seeking help.

The state has confirmed a total of 438 cases, but only 23 remain active.

Four people are at Royal Adelaide Hospital, including two in intensive care.

Health minister Stephen Wade said there were concerns about a significant reduction in emergency department presentations, ambulance call-outs and GP visits.

He said it was vital that people did not delay seeking treatment for other serious medical conditions out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

“It was never a risk for a South Australian to present at one of our health sites,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“It was an understandable anxiety, but we are anxious that that reluctance may well mean that people are not having their broader health concerns attended to.”

In the first two weeks of April, South Australia’s major metropolitan hospitals saw about 8000 emergency department presentations – a 32 per cent decrease compared to the same time last year.

Meanwhile, there were about 8400 hospital inpatient admissions, which represented a 25 per cent decrease.

The South Australian Ambulance Service has also experienced a drop in demand and April is tracking to be their quietest month this year.

Mr Wade has also urged South Australians to download a contact tracing app, saying the information will only be shared with authorities after a person tests positive and gives their consent.

But he said the government was not looking at easing restrictions “any time soon” despite other states such as Western Australia relaxing their rules.

“South Australia is taking a very cautious, patient approach to our restrictions,” he said.

“Our restrictions are actually not as severe in some respects as other states and territories.

“So, in some ways, some of the easing you’re seeing in other states and territories is just returning to what we believe is an appropriate level of restrictions.”

