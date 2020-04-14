SA nurse tests positive to COVID-19

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A nurse treating COVID-19 patients at the Royal Adelaide Hospital has tested positive to the virus. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

health

SA nurse tests positive to COVID-19

By Tim Dornin

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 16:57:34

The positive coronavirus test for an intensive care nurse at the Royal Adelaide Hospital emphasises the challenging nature of managing the pandemic, health officials say.

The woman, in her 20s, was working with COVID-19 patients at the hospital when she became mildly symptomatic on Friday.

She immediately self-isolated, was tested on Sunday, and the positive result was confirmed late on Monday.

Her’s was one of two new cases reported in SA on Tuesday, taking the state’s total to 433.

Executive Director of Nursing Rebecca Badcock said the nurse was wearing the appropriate protective equipment when she contracted the virus.

“We have known there was a likelihood of this scenario occurring and we have plans in place,” she said.

“We are looking into the full circumstances surrounding this incident and this case.

“But we know that COVID-19 is a really difficult and challenging disease to manage and we are all at risk, and we’re all susceptible.”

Because of the positive test, 22 hospital staff, including two doctors, have been forced into self-isolation.

However, Ms Badcock said the hospital currently had 300 nurses capable of working in the ICU unit and the situation would not impact on patient care.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said 11 COVID-19 patients remained in the RAH with four of those in intensive care.

Only one was listed as critical.

She said while 36 health care workers in SA had previously contracted the virus, those cases were all linked to travel or other circumstances.

The nurse’s case was the first in a hospital setting.

Professor Spurrier said she was also giving consideration to widening the state’s testing criteria, given South Australia’s low number of new cases.

But she said while SA was in a good position to expand the testing capacity she first wanted to work through about 750 Qantas staff who could be linked to a cluster of cases at Adelaide Airport.

About 150 of those workers have been tested so far, with the rest to be swabbed in the next 24 hours.

“One of the things I’ve certainly got on my mind is expanding the testing criteria but at the moment let’s just get through the Qantas cluster,” she said.

The cluster of 34 confirmed cases includes 18 baggage handlers, 13 of their close contacts and three other Qantas staff.

Latest news

sexual assault

Registered NSW sex offender 'lured girl'

A Sydney man will spend 10 years in jail after he approached a girl rollerblading in a cul-de-sac, lured her into an empty home and set about abusing her.

health

SA nurse tests positive to COVID-19

SA Health says a nurse working with COVID-19 patients in the Royal Adelaide Hospital has tested positive to the virus.

health

More virus tests check on community spread

Any relaxing of the restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus in Australia is still many weeks away, the prime minister says.

crime, law and justice

Queensland terrorism suspect faces court

A Queensland man accused of attempting to support a terrorist organisation will have to wait to learn if he will be extradited to NSW to face trial.

government health care

CMO backtracks on illegal Tas party claim

The chief medical officer has walked away from claims medical staff went to an illegal party in Tasmania where a coronavirus cluster has shut hospitals.

news

sexual assault

Registered NSW sex offender 'lured girl'

A Sydney man will spend 10 years in jail after he approached a girl rollerblading in a cul-de-sac, lured her into an empty home and set about abusing her.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has been buoyed by recent progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which could see the AFL season restart.

world

virus diseases

Ardern's tribute to Boris' NZ nurse Jenny

Jacinda Ardern has used her Facebook account to send well-wishes to Kiwi Jenny McGee, a nurse that UK PM Boris Johnson has told the world saved his life.