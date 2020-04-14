SA nurse tests positive to COVID-19

The positive coronavirus test for an intensive care nurse at the Royal Adelaide Hospital emphasises the challenging nature of managing the pandemic, health officials say.

The woman, in her 20s, was working with COVID-19 patients at the hospital when she became mildly symptomatic on Friday.

She immediately self-isolated, was tested on Sunday, and the positive result was confirmed late on Monday.

Her’s was one of two new cases reported in SA on Tuesday, taking the state’s total to 433.

Executive Director of Nursing Rebecca Badcock said the nurse was wearing the appropriate protective equipment when she contracted the virus.

“We have known there was a likelihood of this scenario occurring and we have plans in place,” she said.

“We are looking into the full circumstances surrounding this incident and this case.

“But we know that COVID-19 is a really difficult and challenging disease to manage and we are all at risk, and we’re all susceptible.”

Because of the positive test, 22 hospital staff, including two doctors, have been forced into self-isolation.

However, Ms Badcock said the hospital currently had 300 nurses capable of working in the ICU unit and the situation would not impact on patient care.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said 11 COVID-19 patients remained in the RAH with four of those in intensive care.

Only one was listed as critical.

She said while 36 health care workers in SA had previously contracted the virus, those cases were all linked to travel or other circumstances.

The nurse’s case was the first in a hospital setting.

Professor Spurrier said she was also giving consideration to widening the state’s testing criteria, given South Australia’s low number of new cases.

But she said while SA was in a good position to expand the testing capacity she first wanted to work through about 750 Qantas staff who could be linked to a cluster of cases at Adelaide Airport.

About 150 of those workers have been tested so far, with the rest to be swabbed in the next 24 hours.

“One of the things I’ve certainly got on my mind is expanding the testing criteria but at the moment let’s just get through the Qantas cluster,” she said.

The cluster of 34 confirmed cases includes 18 baggage handlers, 13 of their close contacts and three other Qantas staff.