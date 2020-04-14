SA nurse tests positive to COVID-19

An intensive care nurse at the Royal Adelaide Hospital working with COVID-19 patients has tested positive for the virus.

The nurse, in her 20s, is in isolation at home while she recovers.

SA Health says she became mildly symptomatic late on April 10, was tested on April 12, with the positive test result returned on Monday.

So far, 23 close contacts have been advised to self-isolate, including 22 RAH staff, predominantly nurses and two doctors.

But investigations by the Communicable Disease Control Branch are ongoing.

SA Health said the situation was not expected to impact patient care at the RAH with sufficient staffing available.

So far South Australia has 431 confirmed coronavirus cases with 14 people in hospital and six in intensive care at the RAH.

Low numbers have been recorded in recent days, including just two on Monday and none on Sunday.

That’s prompted suggestions SA might soon widen its testing criteria for COVID-19 as efforts continue to clear the virus from the state.

Deputy chief public health officer Mike Cusack said a wider testing regime was a “definite possibility”.

“We are determined to try to clear the virus from South Australia and I think that may well be part of the strategy,” he said.

SA already has one of the strongest testing regimes across the country and across the world, with more than 36,000 tests conducted.

Included in the state’s most recent cases was a staff member from St Peter’s Girls Early Learning Centre who might have worked one day while infectious.

As a precaution, 10 children who attend the centre have been placed in self-isolation along with four other staff members.

Also in quarantine are 750 Qantas staff from Adelaide Airport as investigations continue into a cluster which began when one of the airline’s baggage handlers tested positive to the virus.

The cluster of 34 confirmed cases includes 18 baggage handlers, 13 of their close contacts and three other Qantas staff.