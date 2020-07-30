Discover Australian Associated Press

More South Australian nurses will travel to Victoria to help it battle more coronavirus outbreaks. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA nurses sent to help Vic fight outbreak

By Emily Cosenza

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 12:43:25

Up to 50 South Australian nurses will travel to Victoria to help with that state’s fight against a surge in coronavirus cases.

The volunteers will be deployed for up to four weeks, primarily working in aged care, after the federal government and Victoria Health appealed for assistance.

The team includes people with various expertise, including the delivery of aged care, infection control and logistics support. 

SA Health Chief Nurse and Midwifery Officer Jenny Hurley said the nurses were scheduled to leave for Melbourne on Friday.

“We’re proud SA nurses have great infection control, PPE, a team approach, will look after each other and use their clinical skills to ensure a safe environment,” she said on Wednesday. 

“We want a structured approach so everyone’s aware of the aged care standards and how to work with the different groups.”

SA nurses who travel to Victoria must self-quarantine for 14 days when they return home.

Those classified as vulnerable or high-risk will not be deployed.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said he was confident the nursing leadership would ensure volunteer safety and support.

“We’re planning for our team to be self-contained,” he said. 

“To see the nurses provide a range of services, from medi-hotels to airport controls to pathology testing in people’s homes, it shows professionalism, skill and care.

“It’s been taken to another level, with the volunteers going into a challenging environment and providing care to fellow Australians.”

Premier Steven Marshall said the state would do everything possible to help its eastern counterpart.

“We know this virus is having a very significant impact, especially on their aged care facilities,” he said.

“We will do everything we can to support Victoria because we know if Victoria does well, we will do well here in SA.”

Earlier in July another contingent of SA nurses and paramedics travelled to Victoria to help during its COVID-19 response.

