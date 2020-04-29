SA nurses upskilled in COVID-19 fight

More than 400 South Australian public hospital nurses and midwives have upskilled to better tackle any surge of COVID-19 cases.

The public frontline staff completed the additional training one month after it was announced by the state government.

The fast-tracked intensive and critical care program was developed by the health department to complement Local Health Network strategies.

SA Health Chief Nurse and Midwifery Officer Jenny Hurley said it was great to see South Australian nurses and midwives embracing the opportunity.

More than 1200 frontline workers enrolled in the High Dependency and Critical Care nursing courses and there are still more than 500 funded places available.

One of those participating nurses was Michelle Kalic who said by taking part, it alleviated the fear of ICU staff who now felt more supported.

“It’s better to have that bit of security and extra staff that will come up and help in the ICU department,” she said.

“Because it is a specialised area, we don’t normally deal with ventilation so it gives us the opportunity to familiarise ourselves.”

Another 300 courses have been made available to those in the private system.

The Country Health Rural Support Service has also developed a COVID-19 Acute Care Course to prepare rural nursing and medical staff.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the skills and training frontline staff completed would also be valuable after the pandemic.

He said up to 100 nurses and midwives had taken on roles outside the traditional hospital system which included contact tracing, repatriation of international travellers and managing the safe distribution of PPE.

“We’re seeing good (coronavirus) numbers but we’re determined to make sure we’re ready for any second wave and are working hard to avoid it,” Mr Wade said.

“There is a less likelihood we’ll have a surge which overwhelms our intensive care unit.

“But what is very clear is we’re going to continue to have the needs to use nurses in a whole range of non-hospital domains.”