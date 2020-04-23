SA Pathology to remain in public hands

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
SA Pathology will remain in public ownership after being given 12 months to prove its viability. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA Pathology to remain in public hands

By Emily Cosenza

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 09:53:46

The improved performance and commitment to quality care and sustainability has enabled SA Pathology to be spared from privatisation.

Last April, the state government gave SA Pathology one year to demonstrate it could provide high-quality services at a cost consistent with the of the rest of the nation.

An independent inquiry into the service’s operation was released, which also recommended closing a number of outlets across the state.

In the past 12 months, SA Pathology’s cost reduction target of $7.3 million was achieved and service levels, such as on-time delivery for time-critical diagnostics, have also been either maintained or improved.

Premier Steven Marshall said the operation became an organisation of international standing and thanked all staff for their approach to the improvement.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the significant improvements delivered and quality of the team were highlighted in their responce to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even before the World Health Organisation urged countries to test for COVID-19, SA Pathology was delivering a program that was as good, if not better, than any organisation in the world,” Mr Wade said.

“SA Pathology has met each of the markers put in place by the state government and is now delivering exceptional value for money to taxpayers.”

Latest sport

soccer

No decision yet on A-League resumption

Football Federation Australia say they want the A-League to resume as soon as possible but haven't set a date for any potential return.

Australian rules football

Consider a Sydney hub, Swans CEO urges AFL

Sydney and GWS have been working together about the potential for an AFL hub based in NSW, according to Swans chief executive Tom Harley.

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

soccer

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

cricket

Uncertainty clouds T20 Cup, players' pay

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts says talks with the players' union are ongoing but he won't push for cuts beyond what has happened at the governing body.

news

disease

Ship to leave NSW after virus controlled

Authorities are confident the COVID-19 outbreak on the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship is under control and the vessel will depart Port Kembla on Thursday.

sport

soccer

No decision yet on A-League resumption

Football Federation Australia say they want the A-League to resume as soon as possible but haven't set a date for any potential return.

world

virus diseases

More US states make plans to reopen

California and New York remain cautious on reopening their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic but other states are preparing plans to do so.