Premier Steven Marshall says SA still intends to reopen its border to NSW and the ACT as planned. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA plan to reopen borders remains on track

By Emily Cosenza and Tim Dornin

July 11, 2020

2020-07-11 17:05:15

South Australia remains on track to open its borders to NSW and the ACT later this month, despite the growing COVID-19 crisis in Victoria.

Premier Steven Marshall says July 20 remains the target date for lifting quarantine requirements for those jurisdictions, but SA will wait to see how things progress.

“We are monitoring the situation very carefully,” he said. 

“We’ve seen today both NSW and ACT with a single case of transmission from someone returning from Victoria. 

“We’re looking very carefully at the results over the coming days to make sure we don’t lift the borders too early.”

SA will also limit the number of people returning from overseas, introducing a cap of 500 each week.

It comes as the prime minister announced a national review into hotel quarantine arrangements, restricting the weekly number of repatriated Australians to 4000 across the country.

Earlier this week, SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the state was mindful of the logistics involved and had an accommodation cap of about 1200 people.

“We won’t accept flights if we exceed that cap,” he said.

“(We’re) looking around a 1200 person cap but that is subject to if they are individuals or families.”

There were no new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, with the state’s total remaining 443.

But to ensure any infections are quickly detected, mobile testing stations will be deployed across Adelaide next week.

SA Pathology boss Tom Dodd said the testing vans would add to the broad range of options for South Australians.

“It will make it really straightforward for people to get a test,” he said.

“It will also give us an option to do blitz-testing around a location where there was a case.”

The move follows the hard closure of the border between Victoria and SA which came into effect on Thursday.

Anyone who has been in Victoria over the past two weeks is also being asked to get tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

And any locals returning to SA from Victoria in the coming days will be asked to take a coronavirus test within 24 hours and again on day 12.

They will be handed a mask when they cross the border, which they will be asked to wear when in contact with other people, and will also be required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

