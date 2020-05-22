Discover Australian Associated Press

SA Premier Steven Marshall has defended the state's new plan to lift coronavirus restrictions. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA’s ‘miracle’ virus survivor leaves RAH

By Tim Dornin

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 17:35:00

The first South Australian coronavirus patient to be admitted to intensive care has finally left the Royal Adelaide Hospital, with Paul Faraguna thanking medical staff for his “miracle” recovery.

Mr Faraguna fell ill soon after disembarking from the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship in Sydney in March and spent four weeks on a ventilator.

Despite his initial prospects being “very grim” he says he doesn’t seem to have any permanent damage or side-effects, though he is having physiotherapy to help him walk again.

“I remember that, after awakening from my coma, virtually every doctor and nurse consistently telling me that my recovery was a miracle,” he said.

“I thought they were saying it just to give me encouragement. 

“Since I came out of the coma I have a more complete understanding of my miraculous journey and realise the medical staff literally consider me to be a miracle survivor.”

Mr Faraguna said while he can’t remember his time in ICU, his wife had told of the care and attention he received and he wanted to thank all those involved in his treatment.

“I don’t particularly enjoy being in hospital for such a long time, but the experience of being looked after by the wonderful staff has made it far better,” he said.

“I will never be able to repay all of the dedicated medical staff, but I give you my heartfelt thank you.”

Mr Faraguna’s transfer from the RAH to a smaller facility on Thursday came as South Australia again reported no new virus infections, leaving the state with no active cases.

Overall, SA had recorded 439 cases.

From Friday, the state’s cafes and restaurants will be able to seat 10 customers indoors for meals along with 10 outdoors.

Premier Steven Marshall also defended the state’s new plan to lift coronavirus measures as it moves away from a one size fits all approach. 

Over the next few days the government will release details of how stage two will proceed from June 5, with different rules to apply to various business sectors.

It’s cleared the way for pubs to be allowed to welcome more patrons than the 20 originally planned.

Mr Marshall says authorities are finalising the new measures which will give individual businesses a role in deciding how they proceed, taking into account the risks involved and their proposed mitigation strategies to keep COVID-19 at bay.

“We can’t just have a one size fits all,” the premier said.

