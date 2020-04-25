Discover Australian Associated Press

A small Anzac Day dawn service is going ahead at the War Memorial on North Terrace in Adelaide. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

war

SA prepares for Anzac Day like none before

By AAP

April 25, 2020

2020-04-25 01:58:14

April 25 this year remains a time for reflecting on the sacrifice of Australia’s servicemen and women but will be an Anzac Day like never before, South Australian Premier Steven Marshall says.

While coronavirus restrictions will prevent the annual city march and other traditional activities on Saturday, a dawn service is going ahead at the War Memorial on North Terrace in Adelaide.

But only a handful of invited guests will attend, including the premier, Governor Hieu Van Le, Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas and representatives of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

“It will be a very different Anzac Day to any we have experienced before,” Mr Marshall said.

“It is a solemn commemoration of the brave men and women of the Australian Defence Force who put their lives on the line to protect our freedom.”

The premier said while the large public gathering at the dawn service and the march this year were not possible, he hoped other South Australians would take up the call to “light up the dawn”.

“I hope they can take the opportunity, with their friends and family, for a solemn and quiet commemoration on their driveway, on their doorstep or on their balcony, lighting a candle to recognise the contribution the defence force has made over a very long period of time to keep us safe,” he said.

