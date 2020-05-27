Discover Australian Associated Press

Dr Nicola Spurrier says the latest coronavirus case is not risk to the wider SA community. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA records one new coronavirus case

By Tim Dornin

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 16:46:10

A woman who travelled from overseas and briefly quarantined in Victoria is South Australia’s first coronavirus case in almost three weeks.

The woman in her 50s arrived in Adelaide from Melbourne by plane on the weekend after being given permission to come to SA for family reasons.

Her country of origin was not revealed for privacy reasons.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the woman had been given an exemption to travel to SA as part of the compassionate arrangements in place.

The woman has now been placed in isolation in Adelaide and a number of people she came into contact with are being tracked down, including those on the same flight.

So far she is experiencing only mild symptoms of COVID-19.

Prof Spurrier said the new case did not present a serious risk to the wider SA community.

“This is a case that has come to us from overseas via another state and we’ve dealt with it,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

“We still do not have any community spread in South Australia.”

However, Prof Spurrier said health officials would review the process of providing exemptions for people to come to SA, to consider whether the arrangements should be tightened.

She said the majority of requests for exemptions were already denied.

The new case comes ahead of the easing of a wide range of coronavirus restrictions next week.

From Monday up to 80 people will be allowed in large hospitality venues, like pubs, across separated areas, and up to 50 people will be allowed to attend funerals.

Cinemas, theatres, museums, beauty salons, gyms and indoor fitness centres will also reopen, with most businesses having a maximum of 20 people.

Prof Spurrier said there would be no change to those new measures because of the latest infection, but restrictions could only be progressively lifted if people continued to remain vigilant with efforts to contain the virus.

“I can only remain confident about lifting the restrictions if people keep doing the social distancing, keep up the hand hygiene, and those with even a mild cold or scratchy throat, go and get tested,” she said.

“COVID-19 has not gone away from Australia.”

The woman’s case takes South Australia’s total to 440, and hers is the only active infection in SA.

