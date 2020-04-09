Discover Australian Associated Press

An Adelaide man has become the third person to die of coronavirus in South Australia. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

health

SA records third coronavirus death

By AAP

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 08:18:00

A third person in South Australia has succumbed to the coronavirus.

The 76 year old man from regional SA died on Wednesday night from COVID-19 in Royal Adelaide Hospital, lifting the national death toll to 51.

“The man acquired COVID-19 in the Barossa Valley,” the SA Department for Health and Wellbeing said in a statement on Thursday.

His is the third death in SA from COVID-19 and follows the death on Wednesday of a 62-year-old woman who contracted the virus when she was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Another man, 75-year-old Francesco Ferraro, died on Monday.

His infection was linked to interstate travel.

As of Wednesday, SA had 420 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

There are 86 cases in SA linked to the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which docked in Sydney on March 19 dispersing potentially infected passengers across the nation.

Eighty of these cases were passengers on the Ruby Princess and considered primary cases of COVID-19 and six are considered to be secondary cases.

Investigations are continuing into the cluster of cases identified at Adelaide Airport.

