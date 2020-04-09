SA Easter warning after third virus death

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
An Adelaide man has become the third person to die of coronavirus in South Australia. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

health

SA Easter warning after third virus death

By Tim Dornin

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 17:34:48

Drones, the police helicopter, mounted patrols and other resources will be deployed to monitor South Australia’s traditional Easter holiday locations to ensure compliance with coronavirus restrictions.

Police commissioner Grant Stevens has called on people to stay home over the holiday break, in what is being considered a crucial time in ensuring the spread of the coronavirus remains contained.

“We will be out in force. While there are no restrictions on travelling to those locations, we are encouraging people not to go there,” Mr Stevens said.

“Do not visit these areas. Unnecessary travel creates a certain level of tension and a perception of risk among those communities.” 

The commissioner’s warnings came after 11 people in Port Augusta were all hit with $1000 fines by continuing to gather at a local property despite repeated warnings by officers to disperse.

Mr Stevens said the incident showed police were prepared to show some tolerance.

“But where there is a blatant disregard for those warnings, we will take action and we make no apology for that.”

They also came as SA recorded its third coronavirus death with a 76-year-old man succumbing to the infection in the Royal Adelaide Hospital on Wednesday night.

His death followed that of a 62-year-old woman earlier the same day and a 75-year-old man on Monday.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said just one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Thursday, taking the state’s total to 421.

Fifteen people remain in hospital including six in intensive care with four of those listed as critical.

So far 167 people have recovered in SA.

No new cases were linked to the state’s three main clusters, with 86 cases associated with the Ruby Princess cruise ship, 38 arising from two tour groups that visited the Barossa Valley and 33 connected to baggage handlers at Adelaide Airport.

Professor Spurrier said the Barossa was still considered an open cluster and urged anyone who visited the area in recent weeks who has since developed symptoms to be tested for the virus.

Both Prof Spurrier and Premier Steven Marshall also rejected any suggestions that SA could be used a test case for the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m not the slightest bit interested in talking about lifting restrictions in South Australia,” Mr Marshall said.

“The reality is this is a very nasty virus and we’re only a few weeks into this.

“I’m going to need to see a lot more data to suggest we’re completely on top of this before we even start to think about lifting those restrictions.” 

Latest news

health

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

politics

Important virus milestone as bans continue

Australians are being urged to stay at home over Easter because of the coronavirus while tougher quarantine measures have been put in place for airline crews.

crime, law and justice

Vic death in custody sent to prosecutors

A Victorian coroner has referred the death in custody of Aboriginal woman Tanya Day to prosecutors for investigation, citing a possible "indictable offence".

health

SA Easter warning after third virus death

Authorities in South Australia have urged people to stay home over Easter after a 76-year-old man became the state's third person to die from the coronavirus.

politics

Three more flights to bring Aussies home

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has announced three flights from Peru, Argentina and South Africa to bring Australians home during the coronavirus pandemic.

news

health

NSW virus restrictions reviewed monthly

Authorities are promising to reassess COVID-19 shutdown measures across NSW at the end of each month as the premier urges people to stay home over Easter.

sport

rugby league

Nine accuses NRL of mismanagement

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-affected season next month.

world

politics

UK PM 'improving' in intensive care

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak says Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition is improving and 'he has been sitting up in bed' in hospital.