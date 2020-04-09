SA Easter warning after third virus death

Drones, the police helicopter, mounted patrols and other resources will be deployed to monitor South Australia’s traditional Easter holiday locations to ensure compliance with coronavirus restrictions.

Police commissioner Grant Stevens has called on people to stay home over the holiday break, in what is being considered a crucial time in ensuring the spread of the coronavirus remains contained.

“We will be out in force. While there are no restrictions on travelling to those locations, we are encouraging people not to go there,” Mr Stevens said.

“Do not visit these areas. Unnecessary travel creates a certain level of tension and a perception of risk among those communities.”

The commissioner’s warnings came after 11 people in Port Augusta were all hit with $1000 fines by continuing to gather at a local property despite repeated warnings by officers to disperse.

Mr Stevens said the incident showed police were prepared to show some tolerance.

“But where there is a blatant disregard for those warnings, we will take action and we make no apology for that.”

They also came as SA recorded its third coronavirus death with a 76-year-old man succumbing to the infection in the Royal Adelaide Hospital on Wednesday night.

His death followed that of a 62-year-old woman earlier the same day and a 75-year-old man on Monday.

Chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said just one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Thursday, taking the state’s total to 421.

Fifteen people remain in hospital including six in intensive care with four of those listed as critical.

So far 167 people have recovered in SA.

No new cases were linked to the state’s three main clusters, with 86 cases associated with the Ruby Princess cruise ship, 38 arising from two tour groups that visited the Barossa Valley and 33 connected to baggage handlers at Adelaide Airport.

Professor Spurrier said the Barossa was still considered an open cluster and urged anyone who visited the area in recent weeks who has since developed symptoms to be tested for the virus.

Both Prof Spurrier and Premier Steven Marshall also rejected any suggestions that SA could be used a test case for the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions.

“I’m not the slightest bit interested in talking about lifting restrictions in South Australia,” Mr Marshall said.

“The reality is this is a very nasty virus and we’re only a few weeks into this.

“I’m going to need to see a lot more data to suggest we’re completely on top of this before we even start to think about lifting those restrictions.”