SA residents urged to get free flu shot

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
SA's premier urged the state's residents to get a free flu vaccination amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA residents urged to get free flu shot

By Emily Cosenza

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 15:30:20

Vulnerable South Australians are urged to get a free flu vaccination to ensure hospital beds are available for COVID-19 victims when the virus peaks.

Under the National Immunisation Program, flu vaccinations are free for all frontline health workers, pregnant women, children under five years old and people over 65.

Vaccinations are also available for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, the homeless and those with chronic illnesses which predispose them to flu complications.

The vaccine has been available for the past two weeks in SA under the national scheme, with 233,000 doses distributed to immunisation providers.

There are about 13 million doses of the vaccine nationally, with eight million allocated for the program and the rest for the private sector. 

SA Premier Steven Marshall said there were almost 30,000 flu notifications in the state last year, and he did not want that repeated.

“We don’t need people unnecessarily in our intensive care units, taking up beds that we want to have ready for when the COVID-19 peak hits,” Mr Marshall said. 

“This is why we’re making a plea to South Australians to get their free flu vaccinations early.”

Mr Marshall said in previous years, people needed encouragement to be vaccinated, but that is not the case this year. 

He said although there were no flu-related deaths so far and a slower start to the flu season compared to last year, South Australians should not be complacent. 

“Many of the early onset flu conditions are brought from overseas and of course we haven’t had as much overseas travel in the last month as what we’d normally have. 

“That doesn’t mean we can be complacent because we simply don’t want ICU capability in SA taken up with flu cases when it should be preserved as much as possible.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Ex-AFL star Gilbert handed drugs ban

Former St Kilda defender Sam Gilbert has accepted a two-year ban for an anti-doping violation that occurred last year, after he had retired from the AFL.

soccer

W-League must be protected: Gill

PFA deputy chief executive and former Matildas captain Kate Gill says the W-League mustn't become the first casualty of football cost cutting.

rugby union

Super Rugby not working for Aust: Moore

Ex-Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore says the time for tweaking with Australian rugby is over, with the commitment to Super Rugby reassessed.

Australian rules football

Demons eyeing May return to AFL training

Melbourne are hopeful they will be able to resume AFL group training sessions on May 4 but are prepared to alter that plan according to government regulations.

rugby league

NRL could resume as soon as May 21

The NRL will get the support of the NSW government should it proceed with plans to resume its competition as soon as late May.

news

crime, law and justice

Vic death in custody sent to prosecutors

A Victorian coroner has referred the death in custody of Aboriginal woman Tanya Day to prosecutors for an investigation due to a possible "indictable offence".

sport

Australian rules football

Ex-AFL star Gilbert handed drugs ban

Former St Kilda defender Sam Gilbert has accepted a two-year ban for an anti-doping violation that occurred last year, after he had retired from the AFL.

world

virus diseases

Britain reports record 938 Covid-19 deaths

Britain has recorded its highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in hospitals, with a rise of 938 - taking the toll to more than 7000, officials announced.