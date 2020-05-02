Discover Australian Associated Press

SA Education Minister John Gardner says school attendance is well up, after last term's withdrawals. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Education

SA school attendance up for term two

By AAP

May 2, 2020

2020-05-02 14:03:25

Public school attendance numbers have risen in the first week of term two with more than 69 per cent of South Australian students learning on-site.

The figure has more than doubled compared to the 34 per cent of students who attended the final week of term one.

Based on Thursday’s numbers, there were 23 per cent of students learning from home and eight per cent absent. 

At the beginning of the week, 64 per cent of students were present for on-site learning which rose steadily, according to Education Minister John Gardner.

He said he hoped next week’s attendance rose past 70 per cent. 

“The low rates of COVID-19 in SA are great news for our community, but have presented some complexity for our schools as we transition back to face-to-face teaching sooner than expected,” Mr Gardner said. 

“Some schools have 80-95 per cent attendance and some are lower and their circumstances differ, whether they have more vulnerable children or more staff in vulnerable categories. 

“There will be circumstances where we have to look at providing some extra support for schools to manage that staffing cohort.”

Mr Gardner said he’d be surprised if most schools did not have a plan for face-to-face learning by the end of next week. 

However, he could not provide an anticipated time for when the regular 91 per cent attendance rate would return.

SA catholic schools have reported 70 per cent attendance and will be predominantly offering face-to-face learning for week two.

