SA Year 12 exams will go ahead as scheduled this year, despite disruptions caused by COVID-19. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA school exams on track despite virus

By AAP

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 10:30:01

Exams for South Australian year 12 students will go ahead on schedule despite disruptions to the school year caused by COVID-19.

SA Certificate of Education board chief executive Martin Westwell says the written exams, which are worth up to 30 per cent of overall marks, will be conducted between October 20 and November 16.

“Our position on end-of-year exams has remained unchanged throughout 2020,” Professor Westwell said on Monday.

“Exams will go ahead as scheduled, with the same dates and arrangements in place.

“We have been working with curriculum and assessment authorities in the other states and territories to ensure there is a nationally-consistent approach to the timing of exams.”

SA teachers have been given significant flexibility to modify assessment tasks and Prof Westwall said this year’s certificate will be as rigorous and demanding as any other year.

But special provisions are available to support individual students who have a disability or have been affected by other events beyond their control.

“Throughout this year we have been working with schools on to understand what the disruption would be like for students and we have been lucky that there hasn’t been too much impact,” Prof Westwell said.

“We know that for some individual students there has been some profound disruption because of COVID-19 and it has just been impossible for them to access some of the learning or the assessment, even with the adjustments that have been made. 

“Special provisions will be considered for those students.”

SA schools returned for term three on Monday. The upcoming written exams will be held at schools, as normal.

