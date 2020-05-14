Discover Australian Associated Press

SA parents have shown confidence in school safety, with 90 per cent of students returning to class. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Education

SA schools hit 90 per cent attendance

By AAP

May 14, 2020

2020-05-14 13:20:26

For the first time in term two, more than 90 per cent of South Australian students have embraced face-to-face learning and attended schools amid COVID-19.

The numbers have increased from 64 per cent when school returned two weeks ago.

In the final week of term one, only 34 per cent of students were in the classrooms.

Premier Steven Marshall said only about four per cent of students were still learning from home, based on Tuesday’s numbers. 

“This compares with some states where they only have three or four per cent of students studying in schools so I know our students will benefit from having that face-to-face education,” he said.  

Education Minister John Gardner said he was pleased with the results for state schools.

He said Catholic and non-government schools had reported similar or even higher attendance levels.

“This puts our students in the box seat to get the best education opportunities this year,” he said.

“We know schools are the best environments for our children and young people for their learning, wellbeing and social opportunities.”

Mr Gardner said like Western Australia and the Northern Territory, the state government stood firm on its position, based on health advice, that schools were safe and children should attend.

He said the percentage of attendance in WA schools was in the 80s while in the NT it was in the 70s.

“It’s a credit to SA teachers who’ve done a great job adjusting to an at-home learning environment when that appeared to be a likely necessity and now they’ve adjusted back in our schools, offering a face-to-face learning environment,” the minister said.

“It’s enabling teaching and learning to be offered in a much more regular way which is great news for our students.”

