SA students will return to school for term two with the option of attending in person or from home. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA schools to stay open for term two

By Emily Cosenza

April 15, 2020

2020-04-15 14:57:15

South Australian parents have been reassured that term two will continue as usual for students who wish to attend school.

Education Minister John Gardner says as long as advice from health officials allows schools to remain open, they will do so. 

But he says parents who wish to keep their children home because of concerns over the coronavirus will also be supported.

“Where families are able to supervise their children’s learning in their home environment then we are supporting them to do so,” Mr Gardner told reporters on Tuesday.

“The difference for term two will be the model of teaching which will have a more flexible approach in meeting the needs for those students learning from home.”

Mr Gardener said all public, Catholic and independent schools had remote learning models in place and could access the Webex platform and the state government’s Our Learning SA website to support flexible learning.

“We have made that available to all schools if they wish to use it, but it doesn’t just involve learning online.

“There are tasks where students are better off learning not looking at a computer screen too. 

“There are physical materials that we are looking at providing for families as well.” 

He said the SACE board will make a decision on delaying Year 12 exams in the middle of the year but a delay was not proposed at this time.

SA schools are due to start term two on April 27.

