South Australia has changed plans to lift border restrictions. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

health

SA scraps plan to lift all border measures

By Tim Dornin

June 30, 2020

2020-06-30 10:56:57

South Australia has scrapped a plan to lift all its remaining border restrictions next month amid the spike in coronavirus cases in Victoria.

Premier Steven Marshall says the July 20 date to lift quarantine measures for Victoria, NSW and the ACT has been abandoned on the latest health advice.

He says SA may move separately on NSW and the ACT, but no date has yet been set with the state’s transition committee to consider that issue on Friday.

The premier says SA can’t take any decision to lift border restrictions with Victoria in the current circumstances.

“We are increasingly concerned about the outbreaks which are occurring in Victoria,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“At this stage, we cannot possibly lift that border (with Victoria) on the 20th July as we were hoping to do.”

Mr Marshall said the decision would also mean any AFL teams coming into South Australia from Victoria would be required to isolate for two weeks, as well as any returning SA teams that played in Melbourne.

“We apologise to the many people who will have to make changes but our number one priority is the health, safety and well-being of all South Australians,” he said.

SA previously lifted its border quarantine measures for Western Australia, Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory and remained on track to do the same for other jurisdictions until the surge in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne.

On Monday, 75 new infections were reported there, after 90 new cases over the weekend.

SA also reported three new cases on Monday, but all among about 260 Australians repatriated from India on Saturday.

SA Health said a three-year-old girl and two women, one in her 30s and one in her 40s, had tested positive after flying in from Mumbai.

In response to Victoria’s spike in cases, South Australia has also bolstered its policing of the border, with 260 officers stationed there to check on people entering the state.

Greater surveillance of backroads is also being conducted.

On Wednesday, SA will move to a pre-approval process for anyone coming from interstate, requiring them to fill out an online form before travelling.

