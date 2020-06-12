SA set to move on some border measures

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
SA will not to rush to reopen its borders over fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

SA set to move on some border measures

By Emily Cosenza and Tim Dornin

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 14:14:56

South Australia is expected to remove COVID-19 border restrictions in two stages and hopes to have all controls lifted by the end of July, Premier Steven Marshall says.

But amid growing calls for the states to move on border measures, the premier says SA is determined not to rush for fear of sparking a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The state’s transition committee will reveal the latest virus restrictions to be revised on Friday, which could also include bigger crowds at sporting fixtures and the reopening of other larger venues such as churches.

Mr Marshall says the state government does not want to keep the state’s borders closed “one day longer than we have to”.

“We are looking at the risks, jurisdiction by jurisdiction and as soon as we can make a change, we will,” he said.

“It’s likely to be a two-stage approach…. so we could see an announcement tomorrow that looks to lift restrictions with some areas and then puts some sort of dates around when we have no state border (restrictions) in place.”

The premier’s comments came as the peak business groups in both SA and the Northern Territory called for border measures to be eased, saying the closures were costing millions in lost tourism dollars. 

Proposing a “centre-west travel triangle” that includes Western Australia, Business SA and the Chamber of Commerce NT said thousands of jobs were also on the line.

“While we understand the need to protect South Australians from the further spread of COVID-19, the best opportunity to open our borders is with those states and territories that have flattened the curve,” Business SA chief Martin Haese said.

Northern Territory and South Australia have zero active coronavirus cases while Western Australia has 28 as of Thursday, but most of those are among crew from a live animal transport ship which arrived in Fremantle recently.

Almost 240,000 people travel from WA to SA each year, which injects $266 million into the state’s economy, Business SA said.

Northern Territorians contribute $88 million each year, with about 78,000 visitors.

Chamber of Commerce NT chief Greg Ireland said with spending among locals at an all-time low, many businesses were under stress.

“Without increased volume from interstate visitation, many Territory businesses will be pushed to breaking point,” he said.

“Typically, the Northern Territory receives more than one million interstate visitors who provide a substantial contribution to our economy.”

Mr Haese encouraged Premier Steven Marshall to prioritise the centre-west travel triangle, saying it would deliver more than three times the economic benefit compared with the speculated ACT-Tasmania travel bubble.

“With the NT and WA borders neighbouring SA, this opens the opportunity for the state to capitalise on the self-drive market with easy access into our regions,” he said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

Australian rules football

Blues keen to deliver against Demons

Carlton and Melbourne are both keen to get off the mark when they clash on Saturday and David Teague says the Blues must compete "for longer" in games.

rugby league

Reynolds returns negative drug test

Josh Reynolds' secondary drug test has come back negative, clearing him of driving under the influence of drugs after a false first positive roadside reading.

Australian rules football

Lumumba wants public admission from Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley wants to mend the club's relationship with Heritier Lumumba, following the premiership player's racism claims.

Australian rules football

Port's Wines remorseful for virus breach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says vice-captain Ollie Wines is incredibly remorseful for being banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

news

politics

Morrison apologises for slavery comments

Scott Morrison has apologised for comments about Australia's history of slavery and dismissed concerns about a rise in Black Lives Matter 'cancel culture'.

sport

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.