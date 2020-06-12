SA set to move on some border measures

South Australia is expected to remove COVID-19 border restrictions in two stages and hopes to have all controls lifted by the end of July, Premier Steven Marshall says.

But amid growing calls for the states to move on border measures, the premier says SA is determined not to rush for fear of sparking a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The state’s transition committee will reveal the latest virus restrictions to be revised on Friday, which could also include bigger crowds at sporting fixtures and the reopening of other larger venues such as churches.

Mr Marshall says the state government does not want to keep the state’s borders closed “one day longer than we have to”.

“We are looking at the risks, jurisdiction by jurisdiction and as soon as we can make a change, we will,” he said.

“It’s likely to be a two-stage approach…. so we could see an announcement tomorrow that looks to lift restrictions with some areas and then puts some sort of dates around when we have no state border (restrictions) in place.”

The premier’s comments came as the peak business groups in both SA and the Northern Territory called for border measures to be eased, saying the closures were costing millions in lost tourism dollars.

Proposing a “centre-west travel triangle” that includes Western Australia, Business SA and the Chamber of Commerce NT said thousands of jobs were also on the line.

“While we understand the need to protect South Australians from the further spread of COVID-19, the best opportunity to open our borders is with those states and territories that have flattened the curve,” Business SA chief Martin Haese said.

Northern Territory and South Australia have zero active coronavirus cases while Western Australia has 28 as of Thursday, but most of those are among crew from a live animal transport ship which arrived in Fremantle recently.

Almost 240,000 people travel from WA to SA each year, which injects $266 million into the state’s economy, Business SA said.

Northern Territorians contribute $88 million each year, with about 78,000 visitors.

Chamber of Commerce NT chief Greg Ireland said with spending among locals at an all-time low, many businesses were under stress.

“Without increased volume from interstate visitation, many Territory businesses will be pushed to breaking point,” he said.

“Typically, the Northern Territory receives more than one million interstate visitors who provide a substantial contribution to our economy.”

Mr Haese encouraged Premier Steven Marshall to prioritise the centre-west travel triangle, saying it would deliver more than three times the economic benefit compared with the speculated ACT-Tasmania travel bubble.

“With the NT and WA borders neighbouring SA, this opens the opportunity for the state to capitalise on the self-drive market with easy access into our regions,” he said.